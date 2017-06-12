Princess Kate made a surprise visit today to a local hospital to see victims and first responders of London’s June 3 terror attack.

Kate, the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived at Kings College Hospital in London in the early afternoon to visit with hospital staff and meet patients recovering from stab wounds, several of whom are still in critical condition.

Fourteen victims were taken to the southeast London hospital in the immediate aftermath of the attack earlier this month in which three suspected terrorists used a car to mow down passengers on the London Bridge and then stabbed multiple people in the pubs and restaurants near Borough Market. All three suspects were killed by police.

The attack killed eight people and injured four dozen more.

Kate, 35, visited Kings College Hospital's emergency room and trauma ward, where she heard from first responders who treated patients on the day of the attack. Kate also learned about the psychological support that's been made available to patients and staff in the wake of the attack.

Following last week's #LondonBridge attack, we're pleased to welcome HRH The Duchess of Cambridge to King's today. https://t.co/YNH5AjDU7L — King's College NHS (@KingsCollegeNHS) June 12, 2017

"Although the story has moved away from the front pages, this is a chance to thank the staff and reassure those still in hospital, many of whom have families with them, that people very much care," a royal source told ABC News of Kate's visit.

HRH is meeting staff on one of our trauma wards, as well as patients who are being treated at King's after being injured at #LondonBridge. pic.twitter.com/GLl75yQ3qc — King's College NHS (@KingsCollegeNHS) June 12, 2017

Kate, her husband, Prince William, and Prince Harry have spent the last year campaigning to reduce the stigma around mental health through their Heads Together campaign. The young royals have made the campaign the primary focus of their charitable work, encouraging young and old to not be afraid to reach out for help if they are suffering from trauma, anxiety, and other mental health disorders, regardless of the cause.

HRH is discussing psychological support for those affected by #LondonBridge with A&E Lead @malcolm1771 & Dr Muj Husain from @MaudsleyNHS pic.twitter.com/6gdaUTh2bA — King's College NHS (@KingsCollegeNHS) June 12, 2017

The Duchess says goodbye to the fantastic team @KingsCollegeNHS and thanks them for all their care & support for victims of the attack. pic.twitter.com/hH9qKum1p9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 12, 2017

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall last week also made a visit to survivors of the London Bridge attack.

Today The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall visited people injured in the London Bridge terrorist incident: https://t.co/QhKbW5fiZG pic.twitter.com/ZxcoDSycLA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2017

Prince William and Queen Elizabeth also visited victims and first responders after the Manchester terror attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

'Manchester's strength & togetherness is an example to the world' More about The Duke of Cambridge's visit here:https://t.co/fLqrok8xgc pic.twitter.com/tyMS2dSFxr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017