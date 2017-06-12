Princess Kate visits first responders, survivors of London Bridge terror attack

Jun 12, 2017, 12:17 PM ET
PHOTO: Kensington Palace posted this photo with this caption: "HRH meets some of the incredible doctors, nurses and support staff who describe their experiences to The Duchess," June 12, 2017.PlayKensington Palace/Twitter
Princess Kate made a surprise visit today to a local hospital to see victims and first responders of London’s June 3 terror attack.

Kate, the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived at Kings College Hospital in London in the early afternoon to visit with hospital staff and meet patients recovering from stab wounds, several of whom are still in critical condition.

Fourteen victims were taken to the southeast London hospital in the immediate aftermath of the attack earlier this month in which three suspected terrorists used a car to mow down passengers on the London Bridge and then stabbed multiple people in the pubs and restaurants near Borough Market. All three suspects were killed by police.

The attack killed eight people and injured four dozen more.

Kate, 35, visited Kings College Hospital's emergency room and trauma ward, where she heard from first responders who treated patients on the day of the attack. Kate also learned about the psychological support that's been made available to patients and staff in the wake of the attack.

"Although the story has moved away from the front pages, this is a chance to thank the staff and reassure those still in hospital, many of whom have families with them, that people very much care," a royal source told ABC News of Kate's visit.

Kate, her husband, Prince William, and Prince Harry have spent the last year campaigning to reduce the stigma around mental health through their Heads Together campaign. The young royals have made the campaign the primary focus of their charitable work, encouraging young and old to not be afraid to reach out for help if they are suffering from trauma, anxiety, and other mental health disorders, regardless of the cause.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall last week also made a visit to survivors of the London Bridge attack.

Prince William and Queen Elizabeth also visited victims and first responders after the Manchester terror attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.