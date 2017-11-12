'SNL' skewers Roy Moore over sexual misconduct allegations

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore was the perfect fodder for the cold open of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday just days after a report of sexual misconduct was leveled against him.

The Washington Post reported this week that Moore engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old when he was 32 and pursued other girls when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his 30s.

Moore has adamantly denied all of the allegations.

In the sketch, cast member Mikey Day, clad in Moore's signature cowboy hat and vest, enters the vice president's office for a meeting with Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett.

"Voters in Alabama will never elect someone who's had relations with a minor," Bennett's Pence says.

"You sure about that?" Day's Moore responds.

"No," Bennett deadpans.

Bennett, as Pence, relays that the administration would like Moore to step aside in the election.

"Don't think of it as ending your campaign, think of it as going to conversion therapy to turn yourself into someone who's no longer a candidate," he says.

Kate McKinnon's Jeff Sessions also makes a cameo, rolling out of a cabinet to tell Moore that he isn't used to not being the creepiest person in the room.

Saturday's episode featured "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish and Taylor Swift as the musical guest.