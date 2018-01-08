Top 5 moments at the 2018 Golden Globes

From the all-black red carpet to the memorable monologue, this year's Golden Globes was full of unforgettable Hollywood moments.

Here are some of the biggest moments of the night:

Hollywood storms red carpet wearing black

Most stars attending this year's Golden Globes wore black to stand in solidarity with the wave of women and men who spoke up about being sexually harassed or assaulted in Hollywood.

The movement, being led by a new awareness campaign called Time's Up, also calls attention to gender inequality, and hopes "to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions," a note from the organizers read on Facebook before red carpet arrivals began.

"This is just the beginning," actress Rachel Brosnahan, star of the Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," said of the Time's Up campaign. "Part of the Time's Up campaign is that they've created a legal defense fund...this is only the beginning of the conversation that's being turned into action."

#GoldenGlobes: "This is just the beginning." Rachel Brosnahan on what she wants to see happen next in this #TimesUp movement.#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/CKzBsLciyg — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 7, 2018

Seth Meyers doesn't hold back in monologue

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers got right to the point in his monologue.

"Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen," he said, alluding to the many men who have been alienated by Hollywood following stories of sexual assault and harassment over the past few months. "There's a new era underway and I can tell, because it’s been years since a white male has been this nervous."

He continued, "For the males in the room, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to have your name read aloud."

Meyers even called himself out for hosting and put hosts of future awards shows like the Oscars on notice by comparing himself to the "first dog they shot into outer-space."

"They tried to get a women to host this show, they really did," he said. "They said it's at a hotel, but long story short I'm your host tonight," he added, alluding to some stories of misconduct that involved actresses being asked to meet directors and producers in their hotel rooms.

Sterling K. Brown makes history

"This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown became the first black actor to win the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama

I never considered myself to be a trailblazer," he said. "I just try to stand in my truth all the time and if I come from a place of truth, that's all I can do. I can't worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anything else, but I'm honored."

Brown recognized "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman for making a role specifically for a black actor.

"Throughout the majority of my career, I’ve benefited from colorblind casting, which means, 'Hey, let’s throw a brother in there.' That’s always really cool. But Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man," he said, clutching his award.

Oprah looks to 'time when nobody ever has to say 'Me Too' again'

Oprah Winfrey accepted this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award and delivered a powerful speech that spoke to future generations of women.

Winfrey said she's the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, a moment that made her think of the young girls watching her from home tonight.

In the age of the "Me Too" movement, the media mogul said she is "especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories."

"Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell -- and this year, we became the story," she said.

Winfrey also brought up Recy Taylor, an African-American woman who was abducted and raped by six white men in 1944. The men never went to trial. Taylor died 10 days ago, Winfrey said, just shy of her 98th birthday.

"She lived, as we all have lived, too long in a culture broken by brutally powerful men," she said. "For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up."

To all the girls watching now, Winfrey said, "a new day is on the horizon."

"When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me Too' again."

'Lady Bird,' 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' take home top honors

"Lady Bird," a teenage coming-of-age story based in Sacramento, California, won best motion picture musical or comedy, while "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," about a mother who tries to push the police to solve her daughter's murder, took home the Golden Globe for best motion picture drama.

Both Saoirse Ronan and Francis McDormand won best actress for their roles in "Lady Bird," and "Three Billboards," respectively.