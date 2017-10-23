-
Now Playing: Matt Damon says Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel is 'talentless' but thinks he's 'in for it' tonight
-
Now Playing: Matt Damon Sings 'My Funny Valentine'
-
Now Playing: Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson opens up about her miscarriage
-
Now Playing: Matt Damon says he 'got a Dad bod' in his new film
-
Now Playing: George Clooney, Matt Damon react to Weinstein scandal
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl 52 halftime show
-
Now Playing: Jon Stewart promotes 'Night of Too Many Stars' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
Now Playing: Music superstar Ed Sheeran opens up about substance abuse
-
Now Playing: 2 new women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Actress Lupita Nyong'o steps forward with allegations of sexual harassment involving Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live:' Celebrities open up about body image in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live:' Will horror movies save the box office?
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live:' Can horror movies help end the box office slump?
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Bride who lost wedding gown in hurricane gets new dress of her dreams
-
Now Playing: Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives cancer battle update
-
Now Playing: Sheila E. discusses her new album, 'Iconic: Message 4 America'
-
Now Playing: Powerhouse Politics: Director Rob Reiner on his new film, 'LBJ'
-
Now Playing: Celebrating National Pasta Month at Antica Pesa
-
Now Playing: Andrew Garfield sings John Lennon's 'Happy Christmas' and Cliff Richard's 'Mistletoe and Wine'
-
Now Playing: Andrew Garfield talks 'Breathe', Spider-Man and taking risks as an actor