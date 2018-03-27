Remains found in shallow grave thought to belong to missing model

The body of an aspiring actress and model is believed to have been found in a shallow grave in Northern California.

Adea Shabani was last seen the morning of Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, just blocks from the famous TCL Chinese Theater in the middle of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police said Tuesday that remains found in a grave at Lake of the Woods State Wildlife Area about 50 miles north of Sacramento are thought to be Shabani's, but officials are waiting for a positive ID.

Shabani is from Macedonia but left to study acting, ABC station KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported earlier this month. She had been in Los Angeles for less than two years before her disappearance, KABC said.

Los Angeles Police Department

LAPD detectives traveled all over California and to Colorado to try to track down Shabani, officials said Tuesday.

Police believe Shabani was the victim of a homicide, they said Tuesday. Police believe her boyfriend, Christopher Spotz, was involved in her death, but he killed himself last week after a chase involving the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Spotz was the last person seen with Shabani, according to police.

An autopsy will determine how Shabani died, police said.