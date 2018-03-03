Transcript for Man rescued from avalanche that buried him under snow for 6 minutes

Back now with the desperate moments at a California ski resort. An avalanche crashing down, burying one man alive. He lived to tell and what a story he's telling. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Terrifying moments at a California ski resort. Good samaritans frantically digging, trying to uncover snowboarder Evan Huck buried alive during an avalanche. I just heard someone yell, and looked back, and saw about an eight-foot wall of snow. And then a second later, it had hit us. Keep digging around. Reporter: Brushing the snow off his face, making sure he could breathe. He saw the avalanche as it came down crashing down on five people Friday at the squaw valley ski resort in lake tahoe on Friday. You can see her crawling through the snow trying to reach that stranded boarder. Where's Evan Huck? My husband is missing! We started to hear a woman scream for her husband and that's when obviously your heart starts racing. Reporter: Over a hundred rescuers and rescue dogs responding to the area. After a few long minutes, someone spotted a life saving clue. Whoever spotted that snowboard sticking out, good job. Reporter: Huck buried for six minutes. But once out, no injuries. He eventually snowboarded with his wife back down the mountain to safety. We feel incredibly lucky. Super stoked to be alive. Reporter: One man was hospitalized because of the avalanche. The ski resort is back open tonight. Cecilia. Okay, Eva, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.