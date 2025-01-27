Cruise travel expected to make a wave this year with record numbers

More travelers are taking cruises now than before the pandemic.

Cruise travel is riding a wave of demand, with an estimated 19 million Americans expected to set sail this year, according to AAA. That's a 4.5% increase from last year and marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking passenger volume.

The cruise industry was one of the hardest-hit sectors of the travel industry during the pandemic in 2020, but the recovery has been remarkable. Cruise travel made a strong comeback in 2022, reaching 84% of its 2019 level, according to AAA. By 2023, cruise travel soared nearly 20% above pre-pandemic levels. It continues to grow and this year, AAA expects the growth to exceed 2019 levels by 34%

“What we’re witnessing in the cruise industry is nothing short of amazing, but it’s no surprise,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, in a press release. “There’s a reason most first-time cruise passengers become repeat cruisers. Cruise vacations offer something for everyone, no matter their age. And because most of the vacation is already paid for, travelers can focus on enjoying themselves and making lifelong memories with loved ones.”

STOCK PHOTO/Adobe

One notable trend in this year’s cruise bookings is a shift towards booking older and more established ships in the cruise line fleets.

Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, explains that older ships are more budget-friendly compared to the newer ships.

However there is a caveat: trips on older cruise fleets tend to be shorter, typically ranging between three to five days. That’s what makes it easier on both the schedule and wallet, McDaniel said. Travelers considering that option can look into traveling on Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas, Carnival Glory, Celebrity Silhouette, MSC Seashore and Seascape.

Another prominent trend for cruise travelers this year is the preference for warm destinations, making Caribbean cruises the most popular choice.

According to AAA, 72% of U.S. cruise passengers are headed to the Caribbean. Florida remains a key hub for cruise travel, with the state having the three busiest ports in the world: Miami, Port Canaveral and Fort Lauderdale, based on embarkation and debarkation, according to AAA. Last year, Miami welcomed the world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, and this August, Port Canaveral will welcome the equally large Star of the Seas ship. Some other destinations cruise travelers have shown interest in are Alaska and the Mediterranean.

Data from AAA also shows that shorter Caribbean cruise trips are gaining in popularity. This year, 18% of Caribbean cruise itineraries range between two to five days, compared to just 2% in 2023.

Cruise travelers should also be on the lookout for an upcoming Mexico cruise tax. The Mexican federal government has delayed its decision to implement the $42 additional tax on passengers traveling on cruises to Mexico until July 1, 2025, according to the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association. Cruise experts say it is too early to determine how the new tax could impact cruise lines and travelers.

“If the tax is pushed forward this summer, as currently planned, it could have an impact on the cost of cruises to Mexico and/or adjusted itineraries by lines that are looking to defray the costs they have to pass along to their guests,” said McDaniel. “It's a positive step that the Mexican government has been in conversation with cruise organizations, and it will be interesting to see how it all unfolds in the months to come."

Here are some tips for travelers from AAA to make your cruise a more enjoyable experience: