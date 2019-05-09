Appearing on “The View” on Thursday morning, Anne Hathaway told the co-hosts how Prince William and Kate Middleton's approach to communicating with their children had helped inform the way she parents her own three-year-old son.

The Oscar-winning actress shared a story about how an article about The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had turned her on to a parenting technique that she later used in her own family.

Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Body language experts have commended the royal couple's behavior around their two young children -- Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte -- noting approvingly that the royal pair often interact with their children at eye level.

Hathaway said she tried it with her own son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

"I started doing it and I swear it made a difference," Hathaway said on "The View."

"Not only was I able to communicate with him – and I think it empowered him – but I could see what he was seeing," she continued. "You look at the world, how big it is. And that thing that feels totally normal, that might be scary to him, or something that we might overlook is really fascinating right at that level."

Hathaway, who became a mom in 2016, said parenthood had changed her.

"I think about who I was when I made 'The Princess Diaries' and how little confidence I had, but how ambitious I was," Hathaway said about her 2001 self. "Those two things were not a comfortable mix for a very long time." "I don't feel like that person anymore."

"It took until having my son and connecting with a certain... realization that inside every single one of us there is something that is sacred and... pure," she continued. "It's important to acknowledge that in everyone, but we have to acknowledge it in ourselves."

Hathaway gushed at the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and said it was "so great" that Amy Schumer and The Duchess of Sussex had welcomed their sons within hours of each other.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.