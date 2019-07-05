Transcript for Amy Schumer welcomes son with Chris Fischer

There are 130 was able to make it up to the pink carpet but still managed to crash the party as she did Amy Schumer sure this map on his program showing up. On those early hours before they. May get out of there as she made her way to the hospital to give birth. 37 year old comedian then announce the arrival our first child with husband Chris pressure caching the pac 10:55 PM last night. Our royal baby ones bore an amazing thing wrapped in grants to the new family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.