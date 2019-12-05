Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell praises women who helped him believe he 'could become anything' Maxwell was awarded the CFDA 2019 Womenswear Designer of the Year.

Fashion designer and celebrity stylist Brandon Maxwell commends the women who encouraged him growing up for helping him become the success he is today.

The "Project Runway" judge has dressed boss women like former first lady Michelle Obama, Duchess Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga and Oprah. On "The View" Thursday, he discussed how the women who uplifted him in his adolescence became the inspiration behind his ready-to-wear collection.

"I didn't have any formal training, but I did have sisters who were not into clothes at all," Maxwell said. "I definitely did make them stand there every single day and I would strip the sheets off of my parents' bed and make dresses on them."

Maxwell grew up in a small Texas town where he often spent time in his grandmother's clothing store. Although he always had an interest in fashion, he learned how to make his own clothes while studying photo communications.

Celebrity stylist Brandon Maxwell, center, discusses his journey into fashion and dishes on the new season of "Project Runway" during his appearance on ABC's "The View", Dec. 5, 2019. Nicolette Cain/ABC

"I taught myself from a young age, but I think the collection itself was really, it is sort of a study and giving back to the women who have helped me," Maxwell said. "The women I had around me really rallied around me and made me believe I could become anything."

"I've tried to, in my later years of my life and my career, use what I know how to do with my own two hands to help make them feel as good as they made me feel," he said of his eponymous clothing line. "That's kind of what it's about."

In June, Maxwell received the Womenswear Designer of the Year award from the CFDA in 2019. He told "The View" the honor was a "hugely important moment" for him.

"It was just a great moment for me," he said. "It's a moment you wait a lifetime for."

