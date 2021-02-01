'The View' celebrates Black History Month by highlighting those who changed history The Emmy award-winning daytime talk show highlights Black trailblazers.

Every February, Americans praise and applaud the accomplishments of Black Americans for Black History Month, and "The View" joins in that celebration again in 2021.

The Emmy award-winning daytime talk show recognizes heroes, role models and trailblazers who've made history in the U.S.

Monday, Feb. 1: Cicely Tyson



Whoopi Goldberg honors the life and legacy of beloved Hollywood icon, Cicely Tyson.

Born and raised in Harlem, Tyson went on to become a pioneering Hollywood legend and civil rights leader. She rose to stardom by elevating the portrayal of Black women and refusing to partake in roles she found to be demeaning and pushing false stereotypes.

In 1972, Tyson received her first and only Oscar nomination for her role as Rebecca Morgan in the drama "Sounder." In 2018, 45 years after her nomination, Tyson was awarded an honorary Oscar.

On Jan. 28, Tyson died at the age of 96.

Goldberg said on "The View" that she will miss Tyson, a friend, every day. In a tribute to Tyson on Instagram, Goldberg said she was "a tower of power, a pillar of strength, clear about who she was, and how she was to be treated" and that it "never wavered."

