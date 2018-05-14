How Chanel Iman, Kate Hudson, Drake and other stars celebrated Mother's Day

Model Chanel Iman celebrated Mother's Day this year with a big announcement -- she has a baby on the way.

The Victoria's Secret angel shared the big news on Instagram, alongside a picture showing off her baby bump.

"Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you," she captioned the black-and-white photo. "As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mommies to be."

It will be the first child for Iman, 27, and husband Sterling Shepard, 24, a football player for the New York Giants.

The couple, who tied the knot in March, also posed for a topless photo shoot to celebrate their expanding family.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images, FILE

"We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can’t wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive," Iman captioned the pair of photos. "We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can’t wait to hold our baby in our arms!"

Iman's baby news wasn't the only celebrity announcement Sunday. Pete Wentz also announced the birth of his second child, a baby girl, with his girlfriend, model Meagan Camper.

"So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz," he wrote in a caption. "Feeling so grateful that she’s here... annnnd she’s already ready to takeover the world. Happy Mother’s Day @meagancamper and all the moms out there. We [heart] you."

Check out other ways Hollywood celebrated Mother's Day below.

Kate Hudson

The actress, who is expecting her third child, gave a touching tribute to her "great teacher," mom and Oscar winner Goldie Hawn.

Michelle Obama

The former lady first tweeted out a throwback photo of herself and brother Craig Robinson posing with their mother Marian Shields Robinson.

"It’s impossible for any picture to truly capture what my mother, Marian, has meant to me," she wrote.

It’s impossible for any picture to truly capture what my mother, Marian, has meant to me. Happy #MothersDay to all of the moms out there, and especially to my own. pic.twitter.com/GfJdJJ8oPR — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 13, 2018

John Legend

The singer posted a loving tribute to his wife, model Chrissy Tiegen, who is expecting their second child.

Janet Jackson

The pop star posted a black-and-white throwback with Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson.

Drake

The hip-hop star celebrated his mom Sandi Graham for the "nine months you carried me through."

Anne Hathaway

The Oscar winner posted a throwback photo of her mother, actress Kate McCauley Hathaway, and praised her for pursuing her "dreams of being an actress while raising three children before that was cool and before you got credit for it."

Billie Lourd

For those having a "less than perfect Mother's Day," Billie Lourd, the daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, had a message for them.