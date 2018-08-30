Duchess Meghan flies commercial on secret trip to Toronto

Duchess Meghan made a secret trip to Toronto to visit her best friend, visionary style consultant and entrepreneur Jessica Mulroney.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Meghan, 37, who traveled without Prince Harry, flew commercial round-trip to Toronto for the three-day trip, ABC News has learned.

“Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben’s home in Toronto,” said Omid Scobie, ABC News royal contributor. “They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica’s children, who love their 'Auntie Meg.'”

George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Meghan and Jessica, who met while Meghan lived in Toronto while filming “Suits,” also had a chance to catch up with old friends during Meghan’s under-the-radar visit.

“There was one evening when Meghan and Jessica secretly headed out into the town to meet some of Meghan’s old, good friends,” Scobie said.

Mulroney and her family played a starring role in Meghan’s May wedding to Prince Harry on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Magical weekend with a handsome fella A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on May 20, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

Mulroney and her husband sat in the front row at the wedding, across the aisle from the royal family. Their twin sons, Brian and John, served as page boys in the wedding and their daughter, Ivy, was a bridesmaid.

DJane Barlow/Getty Images, FILE

Brian and John, 7, memorably held the train of Meghan’s Givenchy dress as she walked up the steps of St. George’s Chapel.

Proud friend. Proud mom. A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on May 19, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Mulroney, also a bridal consultant, assisted Meghan with planning her high-profile wedding. She has also continued to consult her best friend on style choices for high-profile royal engagements.

Meghan wore a $595 tuxedo dress by a Canadian designer, Judith and Charles, when she and Harry attended a gala performance of “Hamilton” Wednesday in London.

KGC-375/starmaxinc.com via Newscom

The performance, which benefited Harry’s charity Sentebale, was the couple’s first public event after enjoying a few weeks out of the public eye.

Harry and Meghan visited Prince Charles’s Castle of Mey in Scotland and also enjoyed an Italian getaway at the Lake Como home of George and Amal Clooney.

The couple is now preparing for a busy fall schedule that will include their first major royal tour. Harry and Meghan will visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga on behalf of Queen Elizabeth and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

Next spring, Meghan and Harry are scheduled to make their first tour to the United States at the request of the U.K. Foreign Office and the British government.

Dan Charity/Pool Photo via AP

Meghan reportedly has no plans to visit her father, Thomas Markle, who has caused tension with her by speaking to the press.

“There have been reports that Meghan was planning to secretly fly out to Mexico to spend time with her father but right now she has absolutely no plans to see him,” Scobie said.