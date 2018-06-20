Meghan Markle stood out Tuesday at her first appearance at the Royal Ascot in a white, couture Givenchy dress.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller, the same designer of the sleek, minimalist wedding gown Meghan wore at her May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry.

Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty Images

Keller, the first female fashion director at the French fashion house Givenchy, has now dressed the Duchess of Sussex twice since the wedding.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan turned to Keller for her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth. She stunned in a cream Givenchy dress for the pair's June 14 visit to Cheshire.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, like Princess Kate, is establishing a few trusted British designers she turns to time and time again.

“I think she had seen my work and knew what I did,” Waight Keller said after Meghan and Harry's wedding. “I think she loved the fact that I was a British designer and working in a house such as Givenchy, which has its roots in a classical, beautiful style from the time of Hubert [de Givenchy] himself.”

Kate’s union with her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, has cultivated looks at some of her most important engagements.

Kate has worn the designer on more than 30 occasions since her 2011 wedding, highlighting British fashion and establishing a partnership with the eponymous fashion house for landmark events like the christenings of Kate’s two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson/AP

Meghan's go-to designers are, so far, the two women who created her wedding day looks: Keller and Stella McCartney.

McCartney created the tie-belted coat Meghan wore on her first visit to Wales with Prince Harry, the navy cape dress she wore for Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday concert and, of course, the stunning gown Meghan wore to her evening wedding reception.

Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Meghan and Kate are following in the footsteps of their late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in establishing partnerships with selected designers. Diana championed British designers, including Catherine Walker, who designed some of Diana's most memorable fashion.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Meghan’s style again next month when she and Harry make their first official trip as newlyweds. The couple will visit Dublin on July 10 and 11, according to Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Dublin, Ireland on 10th & 11th July ???? The visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government. pic.twitter.com/sb8I3iJAOI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 19, 2018

The royal family will also gather for a significant occasion just before Meghan and Harry’s trip.

Princess Kate and Prince William’s newborn son, Prince Louis, will be christened July 9 at St. James's Palace in London.