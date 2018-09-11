Kate Beckinsale tries and fails to recreate famous 'Serendipity' scene

Kate Beckinsale was feeling nostalgic earlier this week and attempted to recreate a famous scene from her cult classic film "Serendipity."

The attempt failed miserably but Beckinsale, 45, hilariously captured the moment on video and posted it to Instagram.

The scene in question is right after her character meets John Cusack's and instead of giving him her number, she tries to test destiny and see if the duo can separately pick the same hotel floor on separate elevator cars.

"I knew I recognized the elevators in this hotel I was staying in," she wrote Monday. "This is where we shot Serendipity. Alas I could not get my leading man to play ball this time @fairmontroyalyork."

In the clip, she tells someone who appears to be a bellhop, "OK, get in, take a breath, and when the door closes, press a button."

The unnamed man responds, "I don't understand what you're saying!"

She then replies, "You don't have to understand, you just have to have faith," not breaking character.

The man is still baffled and yells back, "What?"

Eventually the man threatens to call his manager of she continues to bother him. It's not clear if he's playing along, though it seems that way.

In the famed 2001 film, Jonathan (played by Cusack) meets Beckinsale's Sara and after the elevator scene, the duo are left without a way to find each other. Then 10 years later, both are about to marry other people when they go on a journey to reconnect.

They eventually find each other, and all ends with the duo falling in love and living happily ever after. No word on what happened to their poor partners they left behind, but that's movie magic.

The film also stars Jeremy Piven, Eugene Levy and Bridget Moynahan.