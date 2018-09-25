Former "Gossip Girl" Leighton Meester is starring in a new comedy series, "Single Parents."

The actress, who is mom to 3-year-old Arlo, stopped by "Good Morning America" Tuesday and revealed how her real-life parenting style relates to the character she plays on the show.

"I'm not a single parent but I do it occasionally," Meester, who has a daughter with actor Adam Brody, said. "I'll do days, weeks, hours -- all of it is super hard so I give a lot of respect to my character and all single moms.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"I would say she's a little bit more flying by the seat of her pants," Meester, 32, added of her TV role. "She's not doing well or doing badly. She's just trying to get through it. But I guess in that way, I'm also similar."

Meester said she's had such a great time filming on set that she doesn't consider it work.

"It's really nice to hang out with kids and then everybody is on set having so much fun," she explained. "[It] also has a lot of heart so really wonderful relationships and exploring the more heartfelt, serious side of single parenting, which I think we kind of pepper in there, hopefully, nicely and with a lot of laughs."

"Single Parents" premieres Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.