Margot Robbie faces hundreds of questions every day from media and fans alike -- but she's sick of one in particular.

The actress doesn't appreciate being asked about when or if she is going to have children.

In an interview with Radio Times, Robbie spoke about the pressure she receives on the topics of motherhood and children.

"I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?' I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she told Radio Times.

"You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do," she continued.

“Only women get asked that when they get married,” her "Mary Queen of Scots" co-star, Saoirse Ronan, added. “Men don’t.”

Robbie married film director Tom Ackerley in December 2016.

When Robbie and Ronan were asked how each could connect with their characters in "Mary Queen of Scots," Robbie said she was frustrated with societal expectations attached to her character, Queen Elizabeth I, in producing an heir.

"It made me really angry," she said. "How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can't do when it comes to motherhood or my own body? Unfortunately, it's a conversation we're still having."

Ronan also weighed in on image expectations attached to her character, Mary Queen of Scots.

"What Mary enjoyed during her reign was exactly the kind of thing that a man would be expected to enjoy: lovers, drink and music," she said. "Yet she needed to retain this sort of pure image. I think that's still a notion that a lot of men have now, where women have to be this pure thing."

"That drives me insane," Ronan added. "I love that you see Mary just go, "Yes, all right -- give me what I want."