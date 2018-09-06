Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step out for a rare date night in London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a rare date night, attending the 100 Days to Peace Charity concert Thursday night in London. The gala concert marked the centenary of the end of World War I and raised funds for veterans groups.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The event benefited three mental health charities that all work with veterans close to Harry's heart: Heads Together -- the mental health charity founded by Prince William, Duchess Kate and Harry, which Meghan joined as Royal Patron upon her marriage to Harry -- along with Help for Heroes and Combat Stress.

Geoff Pugh/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan donned a silk Jason Wu sheath dress adorned with soft pleats and wavy ruffled panels, which accentuated her slim figure revealing a curvier, voluptuous look at the concert.

Meghan wore her go-to favorite Aquazzura for a pair of stunning, jewel-encrusted sky-high slingback shoes in a shade of blue that matched her royal-blue heath dress.

The couple, who married on May 19 at Windsor Castle, gazed adoringly at each other, as Harry took Meghan's hand while she maneuvered the steps in her stiletto heels.

They have had a busy few weeks since returning from their summer vacation.

Geoff Pugh/AFP/Getty Images

The couple eattended the Well Child Awards earlier this week to celebrate the bravery and courage of seriously ill children.

Harry delivered an award for the most inspirational child and told the audience how thrilled he was to have his new wife at his side, saying, "I have been a patron of the organization for 11 years now, and this year I am especially grateful to be able to share the scope and magnitude of this work with my wife, who joins me here this evening.”

Harry and Meghan last week attended a benefit performance of the hot musical "Hamilton" to raise funds for Sentebale, the charity Harry co-founded in 2006 to honor his late mother Princess Diana's work with people who have HIV and AIDS.

It was the couple’s first public event after enjoying a few weeks out of the public eye.

Meghan and Harry stepped out in July for the annual Sentebale Polo Cup in London that also benefits the charity.

A month earlier, Harry made an emotional, private visit to Lesotho for his charitable work.

Harry and Meghan, who recently welcomed a black Labrador into their family, have been enjoying time for rest and relaxation as their summer ends and they prepare for an even busier fall.

Harry and Meghan visited Prince Charles’s Castle of Mey in Scotland and also enjoyed an Italian getaway at the Lake Como home of George and Amal Clooney.

They are now preparing for their first major Royal tour visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga on behalf of Queen Elizabeth and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Meghan and Harry are scheduled to make their first tour as husband and wife to the United States next spring at the request of the U.K. Foreign Office and the British government.