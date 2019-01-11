Tim Tebow and his fiancee, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a South African model and Miss Universe 2017, celebrated their recent engagement at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Friday.

The couple, who announced the exciting news on Thursday, looked thrilled as they posed with Cinderella.

Kent Phillips, Photographer

The duo also spent time on the Dumbo ride at "The Happiest Place On Earth."

Kent Phillips, Photographer

The couple's engagement reportedly took place at Tebow's family’s farm in Florida, according to PEOPLE. Family and friends joined the couple immediately afterward to celebrate.

Tebow shared a photo of himself getting down on one knee to ask Nel-Peters the big question. In the caption of the post, he professed his love for her.

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," he wrote. "You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Nel-Peters also shared the photos on her Instagram, writing, "Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!"

Their engagement photographer, Kelly Braman, also shared some of her photos from the precious moment.

"I’m so excited for the wedding," Nel-Peters told PEOPLE.

"I’m sure she’s got some great ideas,” Tebow added. “It’s going to be really exciting, and I can’t wait."

