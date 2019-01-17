Idina Menzel shares her 'bad moms' moment when the tooth fairy didn't show

Idina Menzel admitted she had a real-life "bad moms" moment after the tooth fairy forget to pay a visit to her home this week.

The "Frozen" star revealed her parenting faux pas in a Tuesday tweet writing, "The tooth fairy didn’t show up last night. Mom put tooth in tissue and son hid it under pillow. Then mom fell asleep and woke up this morning to son with tears. 'Tooth fairy didn’t come' That tooth fairy better get her s--- together. #badmoms"

Menzel's confession resonated with fellow parents on Twitter.

"Sounds like the tooth fairy was as reliable as our Elf on a Shelf. Dude sat in the same place for like a week," one dad said, to which Menzel replied, "Oh yeah that happened as well."

"Our tooth fairy was famous for her amnesia," a mom wrote. "She'd leave a note apologizing and leave $2."

Perpetuating lies and dishonesty in the family household. (Except for love and adore) it’s a slippery slope. Thanks for all the advice. pic.twitter.com/rRpGH6ab4Q — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) January 16, 2019

Menzel thanked her fans for the advice and the "tooth fairy" later redeemed herself with an apology note to her son, Walker.

"Sometimes when your tooth comes out after dinner it is difficult for me to get to you until the next day," she wrote in the letter. "Please don't lose faith in me!!"

