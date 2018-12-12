Celebrity chef Carla Hall, a food contributor on "GMA Day," and boxer Oscar De La Hoya showed us a few Mexican dishes you can whip up for the family during the holidays. Here are the full recipes.
Skirt Steak Tacos
Skirt steak marinade
1 pound skirt steak, cut into 5-6” pieces
¼ cup lime juice
¼ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, leaves and stems
2 cloves garlic, smashed
2 tablespoons jalapenos, with seeds
1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Guacamole with cucumber and oregano
3 ripe avocados, halved
Juice of two limes (or juice of one orange)
3 sprigs fresh oregano (or cilantro), chopped
¼ cup white onions, finely diced
2 mini cucumbers (persian), ¼” dice with skin on
2 plum tomatoes, diced, outside parts only, no seeds
1 jalapenos, finely diced (or habaneros or Chipotle adobo)
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Instructions
Mash the avocados with a fork in a large bowl. Stir in the lime and oregano and season with S&P. Fold in the remaining ingredients. Adjust seasoning, if necessary.
Pico de gallo
½ cup white onions, small dice (about 1 small onion)
3 cups roma tomatoes, small dice
3 jalapenos, finely diced
6-8 radishes, small diced
1 small jicama, peeled and small dice
1 cup cilantro, stems and leaves chopped
1 lime, juiced, about 1 tablespoon
Grilled scallions
2 bunches scallions
2 limes, juiced
Salt
Corn tortillas
1 packet of 6” tortillas (20-25 pieces)
Mexican wedding cookies
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon almond extract
2 1/4 cups sifted flour
½ teaspoon salt
3/4 cup chopped pecans
powdered sugar (for finishing baked cookies)
Instructions
Cream butter and powdered sugar together until light and fluffy; stir in vanilla and almond extracts. Whisk together flour and salt; add gradually to butter mixture; stir in chopped nuts. Chill dough if it seems too soft. Form dough into 1" balls and place onto parchment-lined or ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 400° for 10-12 minutes or just until the cookies start to turn light golden-brown; remove from oven and allow to cool slightly; while cookies are still warm (but NOT hot) remove them from baking sheets and roll, a few at a time, in powdered sugar until evenly coated; cool cookies completely on wire racks. Cookies may (optionally) be rolled in powdered sugar a second time once cooled to room temperature.
