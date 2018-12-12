Celebrity chef Carla Hall, a food contributor on "GMA Day," and boxer Oscar De La Hoya showed us a few Mexican dishes you can whip up for the family during the holidays. Here are the full recipes.



Skirt Steak Tacos

Skirt steak marinade

1 pound skirt steak, cut into 5-6” pieces

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, leaves and stems

2 cloves garlic, smashed

2 tablespoons jalapenos, with seeds

1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce



Guacamole with cucumber and oregano

3 ripe avocados, halved

Juice of two limes (or juice of one orange)

3 sprigs fresh oregano (or cilantro), chopped

¼ cup white onions, finely diced

2 mini cucumbers (persian), ¼” dice with skin on

2 plum tomatoes, diced, outside parts only, no seeds

1 jalapenos, finely diced (or habaneros or Chipotle adobo)

Salt and Pepper, to taste



Instructions

Mash the avocados with a fork in a large bowl. Stir in the lime and oregano and season with S&P. Fold in the remaining ingredients. Adjust seasoning, if necessary.



Pico de gallo

½ cup white onions, small dice (about 1 small onion)

3 cups roma tomatoes, small dice

3 jalapenos, finely diced

6-8 radishes, small diced

1 small jicama, peeled and small dice

1 cup cilantro, stems and leaves chopped

1 lime, juiced, about 1 tablespoon



Grilled scallions

2 bunches scallions

2 limes, juiced

Salt



Corn tortillas

1 packet of 6” tortillas (20-25 pieces)



Mexican wedding cookies

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon almond extract

2 1/4 cups sifted flour

½ teaspoon salt

3/4 cup chopped pecans

powdered sugar (for finishing baked cookies)



Instructions

Cream butter and powdered sugar together until light and fluffy; stir in vanilla and almond extracts. Whisk together flour and salt; add gradually to butter mixture; stir in chopped nuts. Chill dough if it seems too soft. Form dough into 1" balls and place onto parchment-lined or ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 400° for 10-12 minutes or just until the cookies start to turn light golden-brown; remove from oven and allow to cool slightly; while cookies are still warm (but NOT hot) remove them from baking sheets and roll, a few at a time, in powdered sugar until evenly coated; cool cookies completely on wire racks. Cookies may (optionally) be rolled in powdered sugar a second time once cooled to room temperature.

