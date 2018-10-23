Carla Hall shares 3 hearty dishes to try at home this fall

Carla Hall is out with a brand new cookbook and to celebrate she prepared three fast fall fixes that anyone can easily whip up at home.

The chef and "GMA Day" food contributor takes favorite seasonal ingredients, like butternut squash and fresh herbs, and prepares them without any fuss, all in under 30 minutes.

"Carla Hall's Soul Food Everyday and Celebration" is filled with quick and delicious recipes, like the ones below, made with her specialty ingredient, love.

Gabriele Stabile

Get the full recipes for her quick autumn dishes below.

Black-eyed pea salad with hot sauce vinaigrette

Gabriele Stabile

2 garlic cloves, grated on a Microplane2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar1 tablespoon yellow mustard1 tablespoon hot sauce 1 teaspoon honey Kosher salt and freshlyground black pepper6 tablespoons vegetable oil1 (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained2 mini cucumbers, cut into1/2-inch dice1/2 sweet onion, finely chopped1 pint cherry tomatoes or grape tomatoes, halved1/4 cup picked fresh dillWhisk the garlic, vinegar, mustard, hot sauce, honey, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until smooth. While whisking, add the oil in a slow, steady stream. Whisk until emulsified.Add the peas, cucumbers, onion, tomatoes, dill, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Toss until well mixed. You can serve this right away or let it sit at room temperature for up to one hour.Make ahead: The salad can be refrigerated for up to one day.

Butternut squash and pesto salad

Gabriele Stabile

1/ 2 cup fresh basil leaves 2 garlic cloves, smashed 2 1/ 2 teaspoons kosher salt1/ 4 cup extra-virgin olive oil4 small zucchini, quartered and cut into half-inch slices2 small butternut squash, quartered and cut into1/ 2 -inch slices1 tablespoon minced fresh red chile2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest

Combine the basil, garlic, half teaspoon salt, and half of the oil on a large cutting board. Chop into coarse bits, then add the remaining oil and chop and mix until everything is finely minced.

Toss the zucchini and squash with the remaining 2 teaspoons salt until evenly coated, then toss in the chile and lemon zest. Scatter on a platter and spoon the basil mixture on top. Serve immediately.





Chicken Meatloaf Balls

Gabriele Stabile

Ingredients:

1/ 2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/ 4 cup whole milk 1 large egg

2 tablespoons grated onion

1 garlic clove, grated on a Microplane

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

1 pound ground chicken

1/ 2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/ 4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus more for frying

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper



Instructions:

Mix the oats and milk in a large bowl. Let stand until the oats absorb the milk, about five minutes. Add the egg, onion, garlic, and parsley and mix well. Add the chicken, thyme, cayenne, 1tablespoon oil, half teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Mix with your hands until everything is evenly distributed.

Heat 1/8 inch oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Using a11/2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop the meat mixture and drop it into the skillet. You can use a measuring tablespoon to scoop a heaping mound, then use your finger to push it into the skillet. Scoop and drop the remaining meat, spacing the balls apart.

Fry, turning and flipping to evenly brown, until cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes. Serve hot.

Make ahead: The meatloaf ball mixture can be refrigerated for up to overnight before shaping and frying. The cooked meatballs can be refrigerated for up to three days.





Recipes reprinted with permission from "Carla Hall's Soul Food" Copyright 2018 by Carla Hall.