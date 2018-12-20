Prosecco pie is here, just in time for the Holidays.

Prosecco lovers: this New Years, you can make your toast and eat it too!



Say hello to this Prosecco Pie, the perfect sweet treat to ring in the holidays. It’s a seasonal offering from the Little Pie Company that includes baked apples, brown sugar, salted caramel and a healthy dose of Ruffino Prosecco.



The gold colored icing makes the pie sparkly while the sugary and boozy ingredients make it taste just as good as it looks. (We tried it just to be sure!) The Little Pie company states on their website that the sweet treat was inspired by “the fresh apple notes in Ruffino Prosecco” which led to the collaboration. Who’s ready to toast to these Prosecco filled sweet treats? We’ll drink to that!

The Little Pie Company is based in New York , but ship online orders nationwide. They initially released the dessert in November in time for the holiday season, but the pie is available until Dec. 31.

