Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane "Human error" is to blame, according to a military statement.

Iran has admitted that it unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, according to the Associated Press.

The statement was broadcast on Iranian state TV, citing a statement from the military.

Bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash are collected by rescue team at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Jan. 8, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

In a post to Twitter, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif blamed human error.

"A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster," Zarif said.

"Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations," he said.

The crash occurred about three hours after Iran fired multiple missiles into Iraq, targeting U.S. military sites in retaliation for the recent American drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, one of its top generals.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.