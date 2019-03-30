Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was welcomed back to his home state of Texas on Saturday -- where he planned stops at rallies in El Paso, Houston and Austin -- following two weeks on the campaign trail in key battleground states since announcing his 2020 bid for president.

Before thousands of supporters, the former congressman from Texas highlighted a range of issues at his first stop in El Paso -- including climate change, criminal justice reform and universal health care -- but circled back to an issue that is of particular interest to Texans: immigration.

“This community has welcomed generations of immigrants from across the Rio Grande,” O’Rourke said. “They were called to contribute to our shared success and to this country’s greatness, and they have.”

Without mentioning him by name, O’Rourke countered President Donald Trump’s latest threat to completely close the southern U.S. border as early as next week.

(Lucas Jackson/Reuters) Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks during a kickoff rally on the streets of El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2019.

While it remains unclear whether Trump will make good on this threats to close the southern border, late Friday night, U.S. State Department officials announced that Trump has cut all direct assistance to the so-called Northern Triangle nations of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The three countries are the primary source of migrants to the U.S., but for years the U.S. has worked with them to stabilize their political environments and economies and end violence and corruption so that migrants wouldn’t leave in the first place.

The surprise move to cut the funding left many top officials in the Trump administration straining to explain why these funds described as key to stemming migration would be cut off -- as punishment for not stemming migration.

Just went under the bridge where refugees and asylum seekers are being held. Kids, moms, and families trapped for days at a time in our name. Will continue pushing for answers so we can put an end to this. pic.twitter.com/jHnrFOE11c — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 29, 2019

Without directly addressing the latest moves and threats from Trump, O'Rourke championed the values that the nation's immigration policies have traditionally promoted.

(Gerald Herbert/AP) Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke acknowledges the crowd as he arrives on stage with his family at his presidential campaign kickoff in El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2019.

“We are safe because we are a city of immigrants and asylum seekers,” O'Rourke told a crowd in El Paso.

During his stop in El Paso, O'Rourke visited a temporary shelter beneath the city's Paso Del Norte International Bridge, where a group of migrants has been placed while waiting to be processed -- due to overflows at nearly U.S. Customs and Border Protection migrant processing centers. The temporary shelter is surrounded by fencing and razor wire.

(Gerald Herbert/AP) Supporters cheer as Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks at his presidential campaign kickoff in El Paso, Texas, March 30, 2019.

“They are human beings and deserve to be treated like our fellow human beings,” O’Rourke said.

On Wednesday, CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told reporters in El Paso that his department has reached a "breaking point" in trying to process a flood of central American migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. He said that between Monday and Wednesday of this week, 13,000 asylum seekers have surrrendered to CBP officials. McAleenan saiid on Wednesday that so far in March, 100,000 migrants have surrendered to CBP agents -- including 40,000 migrant children.

After El Paso, O'Rourke will fly to Houston for a 5 p.m. local time rally and then drive to Austin to cap off the night with a final event there at 9 p.m..