Transcript for Beto O'Rourke announces campaign for president

Amy and I are happy to share refused that I am running to serve you as the next president of the United States of America. This is defining moment of truth for this country. For every single one of us the challenges that we face right now the inner connected crises in our economy. Our democracy and our climate I've never been greater and able either consume us. New afford us the greatest opportunity to unleash the genius of the United States of America in other words. This moment apparel produces perhaps the greatest moment of promise for this country and for everyone inside. We can begin by fixing our democracy. And ensuring that our government works for everyone not just for corporations. We can invest in the dig and he of those who work and those who seek to work. We can ensure that every single American can see a doctor and be well enough to live to their full potential. And all of us wherever you live can acknowledge that if immigration is a problem. It's the best possible problem for this country to have and we should ensure that there are a lawful house. To work. To be with family and to flee persecution. We can listen to and lift up rural America. We can work on real justice reform. And confront the hard truths of slavery and segregation. In suppression in these United States of America. We can reassert our global leadership and end these decades long wars and view their for every woman and man who has served in. Perhaps most importantly of all because our very existence depends on. We can unleash the ingenuity and creativity. Of millions of Americans who want to ensure that we squarely confront the challenge of climate changed. Before it's too late. This is going to be a positive campaign. It seeks to bring out the very best from every single one bus that seeks unites a very divided country. We saw the power of this in Texas are people allowed no difference however great or wherever small to stand between them. And divide us whether it was religion. Or gender or income or geography. We put our labels in our differences aside to come together for the only thing that matters. The future of this country and the generations that will follow us. Over the coming days. I'm going to traveled this country and listen to those who seek to serve to understand from your perspective. How we can best meet these challenges. On March 30 will be back here in El Paso, Texas an invite you to join us in a kickoff for this campaign. It even if you cannot be here on March 30 I still want sure help organizing where you live. Union friends and family and neighbors to the greatest grassroots campaign this country has ever seen. There's a lot more to come I don't want to leave you with this. The only way for us to live up to the promise of America is to give it our all into give it for all of us. We are truly now more than ever the last great hope. Of earth. At this moment of maximum peril and maximum potential. Let's show ourselves. And those who will succeed us in this great country just to we are and what we can do. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.