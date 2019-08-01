What is usually a routine, uneventful stop for a father and son in Prince George’s County, Maryland, turned into a life or death situation.

A gunman burst into a local 7-Eleven Tuesday afternoon and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the cashier’s face. A few seconds later, the father and son teamed up to fight the attacker. The entire fight for the gun was caught on the store's surveillance camera, according to affiliate WJLA-TV.

WJLA

Both men, who are now being championed as heroes, work for a public works department and are regulars at the store.

As seen on camera, they were both at the cashier’s counter when all of the sudden a man wearing a black t-shirt around his face rushed in armed with a weapon.

At first, the suspect dropped his sawed-off shotgun. As he picked it back up and demanded the cash, without hesitation, the son grabbed the gun and began wrestling with the burglar.

WJLA

The scuffle then moved outside the store where both the burglar and son went back and forth trying to secure control of the weapon.

After a few seconds of tugging, the gunman ran off. However, just a few minutes after, the father spotted the robber in a alley changing clothes.

Police were contacted and the arrest was made. No one was hurt.