Coronavirus government response updates: Trump pushes reopening US, Fauci backs 'rolling reentry' Trump has said he'll announce a "council" with a focus on opening the country.

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March

President Donald Trump heads into a new week stressing his effort to reopen the country after appearing to publicly rebuke his top expert on infectious disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci said Sunday that the Trump administration "could have saved lives" had firm social distancing guidelines been enforced earlier, but there was "pushback about shutting things down."

"We make a recommendation. Often, the recommendation is taken. Sometimes, it's not," Fauci told CNN Sunday, calling it a complicated decision. "It is what it is. We are where we are right now."

Trump retweeted a former Republican congressional candidate's attack on Fauci, including the hashtag "#FireFauci," amid a flurry of tweets Sunday night, as the president continues to reject any criticism of his response to the pandemic that has now killed more than 22,000 Americans.

President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, April 7, 2020. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

With the White House hoping to reopen parts of the country by May 1, and Trump set to announce as early as Tuesday what he's called the "opening up the country council," some experts, such as Fauci, have recommended a "rolling reentry" into normal lives, as the president weighs what he calls "the biggest decision of my life."

While Trump and many in his administration are eager to find ways to get Americans back to work, they'll likely face some limitations, as several governors have already instituted stay-at-home orders through May.

President Donald J. Trump speaks at a Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House, in Washington, April 10, 2020. Kevin Dietsch/POOL/EPA via Shutterstock

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Here are Monday's most significant developments in Washington:

More reporting reveals Trump administration dismissed virus concerns despite early warnings

Trump retweets a tweet with the "#FireFauci" hashtag after doctor says "no one if going to deny" U.S. could have saved lives had social distancing requirements been enforced earlier

Coronavirus stimulus checks to arrive via direct deposit payments for some Americans this week

Negotiations continue as Democrats press for $500B on "interim" coronavirus funding after GOP-backed $250B plan fails

A White House coronavirus task force briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Here are the latest developments in the government response:

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn attend a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, April 10, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

'#FireFauci' follow up: White House says Trump takes suggestions of Fauci and Birx

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl has asked the White House whether the president's "#FireFauci" retweet was an indication he is sending Fauci a message -- or if he no longer has confidence in him.

A senior White House aide responded: "There has been three mitigation recommendations made to the President by his team of doctors and advisors. All recommendations have been met with immediate implementation orders and no ambiguity. Any suggestion that the President ignored Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx's mitigation plan is incorrect."

ABC News' Jonathan Karl

Trump says that his authority to open country overpowers governors' orders

After repeating for weeks that the federal government is a “backup” to the states as the U.S. battles the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that “for many good reasons” it is “the decision of the president” to reopen states, even if governors or local officials have their own conflicting orders in place.

The president has repeatedly said that when it comes to personal protective equipment and ventilators, states should be responsible for procuring their own supplies, but he has not dictated whether states must enact stay-at-home orders or business closures. Most governors, instead, have taken matters into their own hands, with more than 40 enacting some form of stay-at-home order to date.

Several of those local orders extend beyond the May 1 reopening that the White House is said to be eyeing.

ABC News' Elizabeth Thomas

President Donald Trump responds to questions during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, April 10, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

Supreme Court to teleconference oral arguments in May -- including Trump financial records cases

In an unprecedented step, the United States Supreme Court will for the first time hear oral arguments by teleconference in May, seeking to resolve a number of urgent cases that include President Trump's appeal of subpoenas seeking his financial records, amid the ongoing pandemic.

The announcement confirms that justices will hand down several major decisions on politically-charged issues in time for the November presidential election.

They will rule on whether the president must surrender his records to congressional and state investigators; whether states can require delegates to the Electoral College to cast ballots based on the popular vote; and whether the Obamacare contraceptive mandate is constitutional.

The move to telephone conference is remarkable for a court steeped in tradition and famous for resisting pressure to use technology to make proceedings more accessible, ABC News' Senior Washington Reporter Devin Dwyer reports.

ABC News' Devin Dwyer

The U.S. Supreme Court building, March 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Sailor on coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt dies

A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died from COVID-19 complications on Monday, four days after he was admitted to an intensive care unit in Guam, the Navy said.

The sailor, whose name has not been released, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. The sailor was taken off the ship and put at an isolation house at the naval base in Guam where he received medical checks twice a day, according to the Navy.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) enters the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020. Nguyen Huy Kham/Reuters, FILE

The USS Theodore has remained in the news since last week's resignation of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who had dismissed the aircraft carrier's captain Brett Crozier -- calling him "stupid" or "naive" -- after the leak of a memo in which he urged Navy officials to promptly evacuate the ship amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There have been at least 585 confirmed infections among the crew.

ABC News' Luis Martinez

What to know about Coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: Coronavirus map