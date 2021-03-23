Democrats confront limits of own powers: The Note

Some Dems are wary about what they do with their majority -- and how to keep it.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

A sampling of the congressional agenda these days reads like something out of progressive dreams: A wealth tax, trillions in new infrastructure spending with climate-change protections built in, expanding background checks for gun purchases, abolishing the filibuster, statehood for the District of Columbia, and even the possibility of overturning a House election in Iowa where a Republican was certified as the winner by six votes.

Democrats, in full control of Washington for the first time in more than a decade, could conceivably do all of those things in the months to come.

There's a decent chance they'll accomplish none of them. While they can blame Republican obstructionism, they'll also have to save some of the blame for themselves.

It's not just that Democrats have the narrowest of majorities in the Senate and virtually no wiggle room in the House. It's that, having won the majority, some Democrats are wary about what they do with it -- and how best to keep it.

That explains part of the situation on the Senate filibuster, which is probably the single biggest impediment to the agenda of the Biden White House and its progressive allies. Over in the House, meanwhile, rank-and-file Democrats are warning about the consequences of the House voting to overturn an election that was certified by state officials.

"Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should," Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., tweeted Monday.

The White House was able to count on party unity to carry its first big legislative item forward. But as plans round out for what comes next, concerns are growing about what such unity might cost them from here.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

A visit from the commander-in-chief can spur legislative action and bring the attention of the nation to a specific issue or place. A presidential visit indicates that addressing a dire situation is a priority of the administration.

That's why reporters have asked both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris when they'll travel to the southern border to personally view the conditions inside facilities holding unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.

Asked Monday in Jacksonville, Florida, when she'd make the trip, Harris said, "I have before and I'm sure I will again." Biden similarly told reporters Sunday he'd visit "at some point."

The non-committal answers come as White House officials still refuse to describe the situation at the border as a crisis, a term that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have deemed appropriate.

While the administration has enlisted the assistance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Health and Human Services, Biden administration officials have faced fierce blowback over conditions at border facilities and the length of time children are being kept there.

Biden himself should expect to take more heat on the issue as he prepares to face White House reporters for the first time in a press conference Thursday and as a group of Democratic lawmakers tour an HHS facility in Texas. He'll be expected to clear up the administration's muddled messaging and provide a forward-looking solution.

The TIP with Alisa Wiersema

As many Republicans in Washington continue to carefully weigh their interactions with the former president, on Monday night, two members of their party proudly highlighted their intentions to run as Trump-backing, 2022 Senate candidates. In separate events, both Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens peppered their campaign announcements with support for Trump-era policies and exhorted familiar GOP adversaries like antifa, socialists, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I think now the people of Missouri need a fighter in the United States Senate and they need somebody who's going to go -- as I will, as I am committed to do, to defending President Trump's America first policies," Greitens said in an interview on Fox News. Greitens' enthusiasm for the political battle ahead comes with significant baggage -- in 2018, he resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail.

Meanwhile, at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, Brooks invoked past Trump endorsements before a cheering crowd. "How many times have you been burned by candidates who masquerade as conservatives while campaigning, yet govern as squishy RINOS when they govern," Brooks, who was also joined by former Trump adviser, Stephen Miller, asked supporters. The congressman is now set to challenge another one of the former president's supporters -- former Trump-appointed ambassador to Slovenia, Lynda Blanchard.

Although the midterm elections are still more than a year away, Monday's announcements signaled a tangible shift to the right in the current 2022 political landscape, while also resurfacing the need for Republicans to figure out how to balance the former president's political legacy with the continuing "big lie" of election fraud that seems to be bleeding into the next campaign cycle.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

Vice President Kamala Harris ceremonially swears in Ambassador William Burns as director of the Central Intelligence Agency at 9:10 a.m. and ceremonially swears in Marty Walsh as secretary of labor at 5:25 p.m.

President Joe Biden and the vice president receive the president's daily brief at 9:30 a.m. Later, Biden travels to Columbus, Ohio, to tour the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at 4:10 p.m. and he delivers delivers remarks at 4:50 p.m.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee votes on the nomination of Samantha Power to be head of United States Agency for International Development at 10 a.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on steps to reduce gun violence at 10 a.m.

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify at noon before the House Financial Services Committee on the Treasury and Federal Reserve's responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on the current activities of the U.S. Census Bureau at 2:30 p.m.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., participate in a conversation on bipartisanship in Congress with the Christie Institute for Public Policy at 7 p.m.

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff travels to Omaha, Nebraska, to promote the American Rescue Plan.

