Federal prosecutors file new charges against Rep. George Santos

Federal prosecutors on Long Island filed new criminal charges against Rep. George Santos on Tuesday, accusing him of stealing people’s identities, making charges on his donors’ credit cards without their authorization, and lying to federal election officials.

The charges follow the indictment last week of Santos’ former campaign finance chief Nancy Marks. Prosecutors said they enlisted 10 family members without their knowledge to donate to the campaign to make it seem like Santos was getting enough support to qualify for party funds.

According to the charges, Santos said he had lent his campaign $500,000 when, in fact, he only had $8,000 on hand.

Rep. Santos' lawyer declined to comment when reached by ABC News.

Santos was indicted on 13 criminal counts, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York in May. He has pleaded not guilty.

Santos is due back in court on Oct. 27.

-ABC News' Will Steakin contributed to this report.