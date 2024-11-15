Mayor Eric Adams dodges questions about potential Trump pardon, reflects NYC's future

Adams says campaigns needed to do a better job listening to New Yorkers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams dodged questions by the hosts of "The View" Friday about a potential pardon from President-elect Donald Trump over his ongoing federal investigators.

However, he had a lot to say about how Trump won the election and how both sides of the aisle needed to rethink their toxic rhetoric.

Adams has been in the hot seat for over a year as federal investigators have probed several of his closest confidants and deputies, leading to mass resignations and scandals that all came to a head in September when Adams became the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted on bribery charges.

New York City Eric Adams speaks with the hosts of "The View" on Nov. 15, 2024. ABC News

The mayor has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence and has had the backing of Trump who claimed Adams was unjustly charged by federal prosecutors.

When asked by "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin about allegations that he was cozying up to the president-elect to help make a potential pardon a possibility, Adams did not answer. Instead, he reiterated his previous claims that he intends to work for the city as his legal team fights the charges.

"My job is to do what I have been doing since Jan. 1, 2022," he said.

Federal prosecutors charged Adams with one count of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy, two counts of solicitation of a contribution from a foreign national and one count of bribery.

The indictment stems from alleged gifts, including upgraded airline flights and luxury hotel stays, given by Turkish businessmen and officials in exchange for preferential treatment by the mayor.

New York City Eric Adams speaks with the hosts of "The View" on Nov. 15, 2024. ABC News

The trial against Adams is slated to begin in April. The investigation is ongoing and prosecutors have indicated there could be more people charged.

While Adams said his lawyers will handle the case, he said he and his officials are already preparing for various scenarios that Trump may inflict on the city.

Adams went into more detail about Trump's mass deportation proposal. The mayor said that New York has always welcomed immigrants and law-abiding immigrants and families will be protected, but stressed that the nation's immigration system is broken and the best solutions would stem from addressing those underlying issues.

New York City Eric Adams speaks with the hosts of "The View" on Nov. 15, 2024. ABC News

He said the migrant crisis cost the city billions of dollars, and no one has provided it with the means or resources to deal with the over 200,000 migrants who were shipped to the city from other states.

"I'm not allowed to let them work (legally)," he said. "I'm not allowed to get them to participate in our tax system."

Adams said both sides of the political aisle needed to turn down the rhetoric and name-calling that has perpetuated the discourse for years. The mayor implied that the toxic rhetoric was a reason behind Trump's victory, especially in the city where the former president gained ground among the electorate.

"What you saw in this city and a city becoming redder is because we stopped talking about broken class issues," Adams said.

"They're not talking about fascism, they're talking about finance. They're not talking about Hitler, they're talking about housing," the mayor added, referencing the statements from Trump opponents that he was a fascist.

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro noted that Vice President-elect JD Vance once called Trump Hitler. Adams reiterated that everyone must tone down their rhetoric.

Adams was also asked about his opinions on Trump's controversial cabinet appointees, specifically Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been tapped to run the Department of Health and Human Services.

New York City Eric Adams speaks with the hosts of "The View" on Nov. 15, 2024. ABC News

RFK Jr., who tried to run for president this year as a Democrat and Independent candidate before endorsing Trump, has pushed false claims about vaccine dangers and fluoride and promised to make massive cuts to health services if he is appointed by the Senate.

Adams pushed back against the fluoride claims but noted that the country needed to look at what is being put into food, which was another health stance that RFK Jr. had taken in the past.

When pushed by "The View" hosts to respond to RFK Jr.'s proposals, Adams said he was confident that the people in place in the health agencies would do the right thing for the country.

"If we love our country, then no one individual should take us away from our mission," he said.

"There are experts at this, they will look at his proposals and give analysis," Adams added.