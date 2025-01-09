The former president’s remains are lying in state ahead of his Thursday funeral.

Mourners wait in long line and cold to say goodbye to Jimmy Carter at the Capitol

The sun shined on the Capitol Wednesday as visitors from across the country gathered to pay their final respects to the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100.

Freezing temperatures, slush and ice from Washington’s recent snowstorm and the growing line were not enough to deter mourners. Some said they had come from parts of the country as far north as Maine and as far west as California.

Thousands waited to see the former president, who was also known as a peanut farmer, a Georgia governor, a humanitarian and a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

As they lined up outside in the bitter chill, visitors reflected on what they most admired about the longest-lived U.S. president.

Yvonne Berry from Scarborough, Maine, said Carter was worth honoring “in life and in death.” Caleigh Bartash/ABC News

Yvonne Berry traveled on the lengthy train route from Scarborough, Maine, to Washington to attend the public viewing. Carter was worth honoring “in life and in death,” Berry said, choking up.

“We should remember him as a man who carried himself with dignity, honor, respect and truthfulness, and a man who was a servant leader dedicated to his people here in America and his brethren across the world,” Berry said.

Betty Jackson, a former federal worker from North Carolina, said she looked up to Carter as a little girl and saw him as an example of integrity. Caleigh Bartash/ABC News

Betty Jackson, a former longtime federal worker, came from North Carolina to say goodbye and thank you to Carter.

Jackson recalled that she looked up to Carter as a little girl and said she saw him as an example of integrity. And she said she benefited from the programs Carter put in place.

“I wish more people would come out and just show their respect for somebody who showed us how to get it done right, showed us how to be, to serve with people, not just himself,” she said.

Larry Felix from Virginia said the country could use more presidents like Carter. Caleigh Bartash/ABC News

Virginian Larry Felix said he met every U.S. president from Richard Nixon onward in his role as director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. But Jimmy Carter was the standout.

Felix said he remembered how gracious Carter was while touring the Bureau.

“I think this country could use more presidents like him,” he said.

Nanette Ebalo of San Francisco said it was Carter’s 77-year marriage to the late Rosalyn Carter that defined him. Caleigh Bartash/ABC News

Many who stopped by to pay tribute expressed how they admired Carter's 77-year marriage to his late wife Rosalynn Carter, the longest of any president. Carter’s final resting place will be next to Rosalynn Carter back in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

For Nanette Ebalo of San Francisco, it was that -- and not Carter’s presidency -- that defined him.

“I will remember him as a peanut farmer and somebody who had a lasting marriage with Rosalynn,” she said.