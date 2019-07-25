Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., appeared on ABC's "The View" Thursday, a day after overseeing Robert Mueller's historic congressional testimony.

Ana Navarro, co-host of "The View," asked Schiff what the next steps for Congress are now that Mueller has testified.

"We are doing the investigations, and as you know, we're having a vigorous debate about whether we need to go beyond investigation to impeachment, and if so, when," Schiff said.

He said that it was also clear to him that the Mueller investigation did not follow the money and so "someone needs to do the investigation into money laundering."

Both Republicans and Democrats have claimed victory over Mueller's testimony. Megan McCain, co-host of "The View," asked Schiff if he saw his testimony as a big win for Democrats.

"I would consider it a win for the American people, that they got to hear from the person who did the investigation. They got to hear unfiltered by anybody else, what he found," Schiff said.

"If you are measuring whether this is a success in terms of whether it brings us closer to impeachment or not, that was not my object with wanting him to come in." Schiff added.

One of the key takeaways from Mueller's historic testimony is how deep Russian meddling was in our 2016 elections. Joy Behar, co-host of "The View," pressed Schiff on how Congress plans to prevent foreign governments from interfering in future elections. Schiff said this was one of the main reasons he wanted Mueller to testify, that he wanted the American people to hear from him on how serious of an issue this is and that all Americans should be concerned.

"This is, you know, one of the other hopes of having Bob Mueller come in, which is to make the case why we need to protect our election's infrastructure, why we need to re-double our efforts that the Russians have never stopped meddling and they will continue to meddle." Schiff said. "The reason that will be the most powerful moment in the meeting is he acknowledged this is the new normal that American candidates are going to think it's OK to receive foreign assistance."

Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, with his precise questioning in the second of two hearings Wednesday made a strong case for why Russian interference in 2016 U.S. elections warranted an investigation and why all American's should be concerned with how intertwined Trump's campaign was in their efforts.

"I gather you believe knowingly accepting foreign assistance during a presidential campaign is an unethical thing to do," Schiff asked Mueller.

"And a crime in given circumstances," Mueller responded.

"Also unpatriotic," Schiff added.

"True," Mueller said.

