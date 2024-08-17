Newly released docs show security plans ahead of Trump rally shooting

One spectator was killed and two were hurt in the shooting on July 13.

Records released on Friday shed new light on the security plan that was developed ahead of the Pennsylvania rally where former President Donald Trump was shot and a man was killed.

"It's going to be a circus there," Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe wrote in an email on July 5, just over a week ahead of the July 13 rally. "Not enough room for the crowd that I believe will attend."

The email and several other documents were released in response to requests filed by ABC News under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law. Multiple agencies are still refusing to release records associated with the shooting.

A law enforcement official appears on stage during a campaign event with former President Donald Trump at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

On July 9, Sgt. Edward Lenz of the Adams Township Police Department emailed Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger to explain that the Butler Township PD and the U.S. Secret Service requested assistance from other local agencies at the rally.

"I have had several discussions with USSS, and as of today they are requesting assistance from us with providing sniper / overwatch support, counterassault teams, and a quick reaction force," Lenz wrote.

"Our current plan is to provide 2 sniper elements, 2 mobile counterassault teams, and a quick reaction force," he added, explaining that "the counterassault teams would be dedicated teams that would respond to and address an attack directed at the presidential candidate inside of the venue, whether it be a coordinated attack with multiple assailants, or a single attacker."

Lenz also said that a "quick response force would be dedicated to respond to and address any high-risk incidents occurring outside of the venue," describing the upcoming rally as a "manpower intensive" event involving local officers along with law enforcement from nearby counties as well.

Former president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc., July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A "law enforcement walkthrough" of the grounds was scheduled to take place two days ahead of the event, Lenz noted on July 9.

On the same day that Lenz contacted Goldinger, a member of a group known as the Butler County Sheriff Mounted Posse emailed Slupe offering to help with the rally.

Slupe responded, "I will have to double check with secret service to see if they are good having you there, which, I wouldn't see why not."

On July 12, the Mounted Posse emailed again to follow up, with Slupe responding, "I'm sorry. I've been [o]ut of town at meetings and trainings and I didn't reach back out."

The following day, a single attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks, ended up firing shots from the roof of a nearby industrial complex just outside the rally's perimeter.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After the shooting, internal text messages show that there were discussions between local officials over who they felt was being blamed.

"I see the secret service is throwing the locals under the bus," an individual identified in Goldinger's contact list as "Mccune" wrote.

"Yep," Slupe responded. "They can't tell the truth right now. It will come out."

"I've tried to defend them," Goldinger added to the exchange. "I just don't have anything else I can say."

Records obtained separately by ABC News several weeks ago reveal a dispute amongst Butler County commissioners over funding for law enforcement at the rally.

Days ahead of the event, County Commissioner Kevin Boozel texted fellow commissioners and Slupe that he wanted to state on the record that a contract would be needed since law enforcement services provided by the sheriff's office could be challenged as a campaign expense.

Leslie Osche, a fellow commissioner, responded that the sheriff had the right to provide law enforcement mutual aid.

Following the assassination attempt, Boozel texted the other county commissioners to see if they were alright and to inform them that the White House was offering help.

"How freakein [sic] dare you," Osche responded. "We were right behind the President. You who wanted a contract. Our people did well. You will burn in hell. We don't need their help. I'll will [sic] fully expose you. I hope you can't sleep."

"Yes I wanted a contract and you need to pull your self [sic] together," Boozel responded. "Perhaps we could have had more there. So much for your professionalism. Expose away."

"You don't deserve professionalism," Osche said.

"Nice," Boozel replied. "You're a piece of work. Grow up."