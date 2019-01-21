The Note: 2020 Democrats looking back before looking forward

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It's happening quickly and, in many cases, apologetically.

Here at the midpoint of President Donald Trump's term, Democrats' race for 2020 is on. And there is a remarkable amount of looking back by candidates who would rather be looking forward.

Candidates getting into the race are seeking to atone for past moderate-to-conservative positions, with even younger Democratic hopefuls worried about how the party has jolted leftward.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day brings the single biggest day of 2020 campaigning and not-quite-yet-campaigning to date. Amid a surge of candidate announcements by 30-to-50-somethings, big appearances Monday by a few contenders in their 70s -- Sen. Bernie Sanders in South Carolina, and former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at an Al Sharpton event in Washington -- could shape perceptions from here.

All three have ideological or personal reasons to campaign with caution -- mindful of how this year is different than all others.

Those three could probably wait longer than other contenders before getting in the race. But no matter how the race turns out, they won't be escaping their pasts.

It's far from news that many mistrust the media, particularly those among the president's most ardent supporters. But the revelation last week that components of a BuzzFeed News story detailing interactions between the president and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen were inaccurate already has dialed that fervor of doubt up a notch.

It's perhaps ironic though that the confirmation of "inaccuracies" in the report came from the special counsel's office, which has been characterized by Trump in much of the same manner as the media: engaged in a "witch hunt," chasing down "hoaxes" and plagued by conflicts of interest.

The White House has long been inconsistent in its vilification or defense of certain news outlets, sometimes highlighting statistics and anecdotes from an organization that they labeled "fake news," just hours earlier.

And in a similar way, in the rush to push back against the BuzzFeed story, Trump's defenders might've painted themselves into a corner. By promoting the statement from the special counsel's office, they've acknowledged something of a truth: Robert Mueller and his team appear to be playing their investigation straight.

Now, when a final report comes, it could take some rhetorical gymnastics by the administration to explain why the special counsel's office -- which had it right on Friday -- suddenly has it all wrong.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will make his first major speech of 2019 on Monday, amid intense speculation about whether he will seek the Democratic nomination for president.

In many ways it's Biden's pending decision that has frozen the Democratic field in place. Monday's remarks in Washington at the National Action Network's annual breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be the first tangible example of the message that will be at the heart of a Biden presidential bid.

Establishing a foothold of support within the African-American community will also be vitally important if Biden wants to compete in the early primary state of South Carolina, where Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New Jersey's Sen. Cory Booker will be on Monday.

But Biden himself seems content to take his time with the decision. Unlike many of his potential Democratic rivals, he already has the kind of name recognition and fundraising ability that would take others decades to build.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.