The Note: Hogan holds hopes for anti-Trump sentiments in GOP

Basic math makes it easy to guess how any impeachment drama ends, regardless of whether or how Democrats pursue the threads picked out from Robert Mueller's report.

But reelection is another matter. And the most interesting post-Mueller report data point could come not from any of the Democrats running for president but from a voice inside President Donald Trump's own party.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is slated to speak at St. Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics this morning. Hogan, who romped in his reelection race last fall, has pointedly not ruled out a primary challenge to Trump, and this will mark his first political speech since the report dropped.

So far, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is the only major Republican to express disappointment with Trump's behavior in the wake of the Mueller report, incurring the president's wrath via Twitter.

If Hogan goes any further in his contemplation of a 2020 run, he could quickly become a vehicle for the near-dormant anti-Trump forces inside the GOP. The choice between Trump and any Democrat is far easier for Republicans than the choice between Trump and another Republican.

Sen. Bernie Sanders still leads -- by a huge margin -- among activists working with the progressive grassroots organization Democracy for America, according to the group's latest member survey.

Democracy for America said Tuesday morning that of 94,641 members surveyed, 42.3% said they preferred Sanders in the primary.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren ranked second, at 10.5%, followed closely by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with about 9.7%. Former Vice President Joe Biden ranked fourth after placing second in a December survey.

In that December survey, DFA activists seemed significantly more interested in former Congressman Beto O'Rouke as well. Between December and March, he dropped in the member survey to fifth from third.

DFA was founded in 2004 by Howard Dean and boasts a 50-state strategy to train and recruit progressive candidates and promote populist issues. The organization endorsed Sanders' 2016 presidential bid.

The surveys give insights into which candidates are performing well among progressive enthusiasts deeply engaged in electoral politics.

In another notable result from the questionnaire, Sen. Kamala Harris shot up to third place in her home state of California, which will award more delegates because of its population than other states.

The Democratic presidential field is coalescing around a familiar issue and a familiar constituency: voting rights and college students.

More than half a dozen Democratic contenders have signed on to New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's petition to repeal a state law that would require voters in the Granite State to be "permanent residents," obtain a state driver's license and register their vehicles within 60 days of casting an election ballot. The law goes into effect in July.

The new law is especially poignant in New Hampshire, where there is same-day registration and a concerted effort to court voters from area colleges and universities. Democrats running for president need this core group of young voters to win a general election and the competition among the 19 candidates -- even in the early stages -- is fierce.

"Right here in New Hampshire they're working hard to make it more difficult for young people to vote, and, to me, that is incredibly undemocratic," Sen. Bernie Sanders said during a CNN town hall Monday night.

In special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, there were 448 pages of written research and analysis. There were also 2,375 footnotes. While many are mundane, here are 10 citations we found especially interesting. https://abcn.ws/2ZtleKr

