The Note: Kavanaugh fight craved by everyone and no one

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It’s a fight both sides seem to crave. But could it be that almost everyone would rather be talking about something else?

Behind confident messaging from strategists in both parties, contending that the national debate over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination is a sure political winner, is a quieter acknowledgement: Nobody really knows.

This is a complicated subject that cuts differently in different corners of the country. It’s also not necessarily a topic that will be top of mind for voters in the midterm elections.

So, as a third week is consumed in a quest for two more senators to commit their votes, Democrats are fighting against a nomination some in the party would rather see finished already. That would allow their candidates to get back to talking about health care and their own records.

Republicans, meanwhile, want to deliver on their promise of a conservative Supreme Court justice – except it might make a strong campaign issue if they’re blocked by Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell late Wednesday put procedural wheels in motion for confirmation by this weekend, expecting – though not knowing for certain – to have the needed votes.

As for President Donald Trump, the surest path to confirming Kavanaugh would probably be staying silent and letting key senators make up their own minds. That, of course, is not the path he is choosing.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Press secretary Sarah Sanders stood at the White House podium, in front of cameras, and not only denied the president had mocked professor Christine Blasey Ford when he clearly had, but claimed he was just "stating the facts" in pointing out holes in her testimony.

That's just wrong.

While there are few "facts" right now beyond the two testimonies about what did or didn’t happen 36 years ago — when Ford says Kavanaugh sexually attacked her — we do, at least, have their accounts.

So we should, at least, get those straight.

The president said Ford admitted she could not remember, for example, if the attack was upstairs or downstairs.

False. Ford described under oath, in detail, how she remembered the attack taking place in an upstairs bedroom and where in the house that room was.

Yes, this is the White House that brought us alternative facts, but yes, each Republican and elected leader should be asked each time this happens what they think about the lines from the White House team.

And also, how they feel about the president mocking anyone.

The TIP with John Verhovek

Democratic hopes of wresting control of the U.S. Senate from GOP hands become reality only if they are able to flip and defend a host of seats in deep red states, and it certainly means keeping the seat held by New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

Prosecutors dropped corruption charges against Menendez in January, but recent polling shows his self-funded Republican challenger, Bob Hugin, who flooded the state with ads over the summer, within striking distance. And a lackluster performance by Menendez in the primary against a little-known challenger has renewed doubts his seat may not be as safe as initially thought.

The tangible effect of a political scandal can be hard to judge, and thus far outside Democratic groups have not spent on Menendez's behalf. That could be a sign they aren't worried – at least not yet – that the New Jersey senator's struggles could imperil hopes of controlling the Senate come January 2019.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Trump heads to Rochester, Minnesota, for a campaign rally Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Rochester is part of the state's 1st Congressional District, a district that's been long-held by Democrats but is now an open seat race. It's Trump's second trip to the state in recent months.

Top Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., at 8 a.m. where he’s expected to tout the president's recent trade deal with Canada and Mexico — reached just weeks before the midterms — and predict whether it will pass Congress.

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in California for Democratic House candidates and attends a fundraiser for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, although she won't be there because of the Kavanaugh goings-on on Capitol Hill.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights political analysis of the day ahead. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.