The Note: Trump creating own realities in campaign

President Donald Trump is creating his own reality to campaign against – a reality with familiar slogans, yet one that is not real.

This alternative reality has: a vast, partisan conspiracy to spy on his campaign and try to bring down the presidency; Democrats apparently scheming to separate parents from their children at a lawless border even while being led by "MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi"; a Second Amendment in imminent danger of repeal; professional athletes kneeling to disrespect the American flag and US troops; and "fake news," of course, everywhere.

Trump's campaign event in Tennessee Tuesday night was a template for the president's campaign efforts to protect the Republican Senate majority.

His portrait of the nation is as dystopian as it was during his presidential run, but with a new series of twists. Trump is celebrating record accomplishments, while warning of opposition from all sides – from forces he portrays as working against the country's success.

Central to his promise to his voters is that the Trump show isn't getting canceled.

"I'll never let you down," the president said. "We have just started."

He called it all a "political witch hunt" and dismissed allegations of possible sexual harassment, blackmail and campaign finance violations.

He stayed on the job though sordid details – and what seemed to be wild, photographic evidence — of his apparent extramarital affair played out in the headlines.

The number of controversies and scandals around Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was staggering. Hours before the governor's announcement, a former campaign aide testified that the team discussed possibly taking campaign donations from foreign nationals and ways to conceal to donor identies through roundabout outside groups.

But with several, competing criminal and legislative investigations swirling around him, and a new court order requiring donor-lists to be turned over, Greitens resigned Tuesday, perhaps leaving just enough time between now and November to avoid torpedoing other Republicans still on ballots in the state.

Take the U.S. senate race, for example. President Donald Trump won Missouri by nearly 20 percentage points, and such Republicans been salivating at the possibility of taking Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill's seat. But the GOP candidate, who also is the state attorney general, was arguably, having a hard time freeing his name from the Greitens storms.

Clearer skies in state politics could mean smoother sailing for down ballot Republicans. Though, Democrats will undoubtedly try to tie the outgoing governor to every one of his GOP colleagues until Election Day.

A number of Democrats racing to take on Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., in Washington's Northern Virginia suburbs are starting to air campaign ads, hoping to boost their name ID ahead of the June 12th primary.

State Sen. Jennifer Wexton, the only elected official running in the Democratic primary, has the backing of several House Democrats and Gov. Ralph Northam. Her new ad features a truck driving from her district to Washington, emblazoned with the message, "Change is Coming."

Progressive veterans group Vote Vets is out with an ad endorsing Dan Helmer, an Army veteran and Rhodes Scholar who has been critical of Wexton's gun control votes in Richmond. Titled "Life or Death," the ad - among several new spots the group has released for candidates nationwide - promises that Helmer will stand up to Republicans in Congress and "push to impeach" Trump in office.

Three other candidates - former Obama administration official/human trafficking activist Alison Friedman, former Obama administration VA official Lindsey Davis Stover, and former prosecutor Paul Pelletier - have also raised significant amounts of money. And Bernie Sanders-aligned group Our Revolution has endorsed Julia Biggins, a progressive infectious disease scientist, in the crowded race.

President Trump meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House at 2:00 p.m.

The president participates in the White House sports and fitness day event at 3:30 p.m.

Secretary Pompeo meets with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party in North Korea, in New York.

Secretary Pompeo meets with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the State Department at 10 a.m.

"I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment." — Valerie Jarrett during MSNBC's "Everyday Racism in America" town hall on Tuesday after actress Roseanne Barr tweeted, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj [Valerie Jarrett]."

