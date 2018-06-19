The Note: Trump thrives on immigration divisions

The TAKE with Rick Klein

This might be a reasonable time to expect action from Congress. It might also be a reasonable time to expect the White House to budge, and change a policy even the president – and, notably, a bipartisan succession of first ladies, past and current - profess not to like.

But for the umpteenth time comes a reminder that these are not normal times. The crisis of children separated from their parents at the border is crashing into the realities of both legislative paralysis and White House policy prescriptions that are simultaneously stubborn and shifting.

"We want a safe country, and it starts with the borders, and that's the way it is," President Donald Trump declared Monday.

It doesn't have to be that way. The public doesn't want it to be, either: Two-thirds of Americans – 66 percent in a new Quinnipiac University poll – oppose the policy that causes separated families.

But 55 percent of Republicans in the poll support the policy. It's a reminder that Trump thrives on divisions like this one – and that he views his base's support as a self-refreshing mandate.

When Trump huddles with House Republicans on Tuesday, they could agree to end the current policy – by administrative order, or with a new law - regardless of the complications posed by proposals surrounding DACA recipients, a border wall and the other usual suspects.

That's exceedingly unlikely to happen, of course. Instead, the president and lawmakers on Capitol Hill seem due for more mistrust and gamesmanship, while a policy continues to have heartbreaking consequences.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

A conversation about immigration reform in this county has morphed, in part, into a more specific conversation about asylum laws.

Taking a step back from the finger-pointing and name-calling, the crisis at the border, and the hundreds of children in government custody, have illuminated urgent questions the country and its leaders must grapple with.

How does one safely seek asylum in the United States? Is the U.S. government open to or prejudiced against asylum applications from Central and South America? What are the standards for asylum claims and are they continuing to change under this administration?

If thousands of people are risking life and limb to cross the southern border, is the U.S. accepting an adequate number of asylum claims at ports of entry? How many is the country accepting? Should that change? Is the process working?

And what are the standards for imprisonment and deterrence? There are many ways a country can deter criminal behavior, but each nation must set its own limits.

The United Nations' human rights chief yesterday called for an immediate halt to the practice of separating families apprehended at the border, citing a statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics that locking up children without their parents constituted "government-sanctioned child abuse."

That opposition from a leader of the international body made clear that how the U.S. answers these big questions at this crucial juncture could change its reputation on the global stage.

The TIP with Matt Fuhrman

After a rough-and-tumble primary election in California earlier this month, Democratic candidate for governor, Gavin Newsom, will campaign today in Los Angeles with his former fierce rival - Antonio Villaraigosa.

Villaraigosa had accused Newsom of boosting a Republican challenger in order to keep fellow Democrats like himself out of the state's top-two general election in November.

Villaraigosa ultimately came in third place behind Republican businessman John Cox.

But today Villaraigosa will throw his support behind Newsom in a joint press conference at Homeboy Industries, a charity that helps reformed former gang members.

Such is politics.

"To blame previous administrations for a wrong committed today is not acceptable. The Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security should make the call today. If the administration does not fix this and fast, we in Congress must." – Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in a statement Monday calling on the White House to end its immigration enforcement policy that leads to separated families.

