Oprah Winfrey to campaign for Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia's governor's race

Oct 31, 2018, 8:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage at the Womens E3 Summit at National Museum Of African American History & Culture, June 7, 2018, in Washington, DC.Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage at the Women's E3 Summit at National Museum Of African American History & Culture, June 7, 2018, in Washington, DC.

Interested in Oprah?

Add Oprah as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oprah news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Oprah
Add Interest

Billionaire icon Oprah Winfrey announced Wednesday she will hit the campaign trail this week in Georgia to help elect Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.

Winfrey has two town hall events with Abrams on Thursday, being billed as "a conversation on the critical value of women in leadership and what is at stake for our communities in the election.”

The events will take place in Marietta and Decatur.

Winfrey, once the subject of speculation that she wanted to run for the White House, has ruled out challenging President Trump in 2020.

(MORE: Oprah Winfrey says she won't run for president in 2020)

PHOTO: Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.John Bazemore/AP
Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

Winfrey is the latest high-profile figure to campaign in the state’s close gubernatorial race. Former President Barack Obama will also campaign for Abrams this week and comedian/actor Will Ferrell went door-knocking for Abrams last week.

(MORE: Georgia governor candidate on The View says opponent 'undermines the public trust in our democracy')

PHOTO: Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp talks to voters during a rally in Augusta, Ga., July 23, 2018.The Augusta Chronicle via AP, FILE
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp talks to voters during a rally in Augusta, Ga., July 23, 2018.

President Trump and Vice President Pence will campaign for Abrams’s opponent, Republican nominee Brian Kemp, before Election Day.

(MORE: Obama, Trump heading to Georgia for governor's race final stretch)

Abrams hopes to make history on Election Day by becoming the first African-American female elected governor in U.S. history.

(MORE: Stacey Abrams' resounding win in Georgia vaults her into national spotlight)

Abrams and Kemp are running to replace outgoing Gov. Nathan Dean, who is term-limited.

Comments