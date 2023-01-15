Risk of default is 'real' if Democrats, Republicans can't compromise on debt ceiling: Bacon

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., warned Sunday that there is a concerning risk of a default on the federal government's debts if Democrats and Republicans are unable to compromise on raising the nation's rapidly approaching borrowing limit.

"I think it is a real threat that both sides have to take serious," Bacon told ABC "This Week" co-host Jonathan Karl.

"The Republicans were largely elected to get control of reckless funding. That's the mission that their voters have given them. So, when President Biden says he's going to refuse to negotiate with Republicans on any concessions, I don't think that's right either," Bacon said. "But on our side, we have to realize, we control the House ... the Senate is run by the Democrats ... and the president is obviously from the Democrat Party, so we can't get everything we want either."

