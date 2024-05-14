Speaker Johnson attends Trump's hush-money trial

Former President Donald Trump's entourage continues to grow with more high-profile politicians attending his New York hush money criminal trial on Tuesday -- including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson, the highest-ranking Republican official in Congress, was in criminal court in New York with former President Trump on Tuesday morning. Johnson commuted with Trump in his motorcade from Trump Tower.

His appearance comes less than a week after Trump helped save Johnson's speakership after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch Trump ally, attempted to oust him. Trump spoke privately to Greene and urged her to drop her push to oust Johnson -- though Greene went on to trigger a vote to oust him, which Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly rejected.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks outside the Manhattan Criminal Court as former President Donald Trump attends his trial in New York City, on May 14, 2024. Alex Kent/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to Johnson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Florida congressmen Byron Donalds and Cory Mills were also expected with Trump to court Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Eric Trump, one of Trump's sons, has been attending court to support his father. On Tuesday, his wife and RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump will join him for the proceedings.

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"They view this as a scam," Trump said about his court guests after court proceedings finished on Monday. "I think it's a terrible thing that's happening to democracy in this country."

Trump will be flanked with guests on a pivotal day in his court proceedings as his former-fixer Michael Cohen resumes his testimony. Cohen testified on Monday as well.

Trump's show of force comes as he has attempted to maximize his campaigning abilities while he sits in the courtroom with his guests giving statements attacking the case and witnesses, something Trump is barred from doing under his gag order, while also pushing out campaign talking points.

Some of those guests will also spend the evening with Trump at a Manhattan fundraiser hosted by billionaire financier Howard Lutnick. The fundraiser will also feature vice-presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Tim Scott, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, and Govs. Doug Burgum and Kristi Noem.

The increase in guests to court comes as Trump previously complained about the lack of supporters surrounding the courthouse, blaming the lack of attendance on security procedures. While supporters are allowed in the park across from the courthouse, few have shown up.