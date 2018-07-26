Trump to talk tariffs in farm country, mill town

President Donald Trump is expected to continue his focus on tariffs this week as he visits two cities in the Midwest that have directly felt the impact of his recent trade decisions.

Trump is set to visit Granite City Works, a steel mill in Granite City, Ill., outside of St. Louis, which recently restarted two of its furnaces and hired hundreds of workers as a direct result of the tariffs the administration placed on imported steel.

Jeff Roberson/AP, FILE

Before traveling to Illinois, Trump will participate in a roundtable at Northern Iowa Community College in a town outside Dubuque, an area where farmers have felt the impact of tariffs on products like corn, soybeans and pork imposed by Canada, China and the European Union, in retaliation for the tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Trump has said that the retaliatory tariffs are unfair and that he is prepared to tax even more goods imported from China.

He announced on Wednesday that he reached a deal with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to prevent any further tariffs on European cars.

The administration also announced $12 billion in emergency aid for farmers this week.