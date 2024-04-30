There's an outdoor rug for every style and budget.

The 10 best outdoor rug sales to shop right now

As the days get longer and the temperatures rise, it's time to start thinking about how to make the most of your outdoor space.

Whether you have a spacious patio, a cozy deck, or a lush garden, adding an outdoor rug can instantly elevate the look and feel of your outdoor oasis. Not only does an outdoor rug add style and personality to your space, but it also provides a comfortable surface for bare feet and adds a layer of protection for your outdoor furniture.

Shop the best outdoor rugs currently on sale ABC News Photo Illustration, Home Depot, Wayfair, Amazon

If you're in the market for a new outdoor rug, now is the perfect time to shop, as there are several retailers currently offering some of the best deals on outdoor rugs that you won't want to miss. With discounts of up to 77% off and prices starting as low as $14, there's no better time to spruce up your outdoor space and make it ready for summer entertaining.

To help you find the perfect outdoor rug for your space, we've rounded up 10 of the best outdoor rugs currently on sale that you can shop right now. From bold patterns and vibrant colors to classic designs and durable materials, there's something for every style and budget. So, grab a cold drink, sit back, and get ready to transform your outdoor space with these amazing outdoor rug deals.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

72% off Amazon Safavieh Courtyard Collection Area Rug This versatile aqua-colored rug is stain, weather and UV-resistant. Right now the 5'3" X 7'7" version is on sale for 72 percent off, but you can grab other sizes at shapes at a discount too. $66.74

$238.86 Amazon Shop Now

68% off Amazon Unique Loom Outdoor Trellis Collection Area Rug Durable and great for high-traffic areas, this outdoor rug is also a wonderful pet-friendly option. it's currently on sale for 68 percent off. $38.65

$124.49 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Wayfair Nourison Aloha Multicolor Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug At 40 percent off this pretty floral rug adds the perfect pop of color to your outdoor space. $99.99

$169.47 Wayfair Shop Now

66% off Wayfair Malaya Herringbone Power Loom Beige Indoor/Outdoor Rug A simple spot treatment is all it takes to rid this outdoor rug of stains and debris and it's currently on sale for over $200 off. $103.99

$310 Wayfair Shop Now

16% off Home Depot nuLOOM Adelpha Coastal Striped Lattice Light Grey Outdoor Rug A neutral rug is a great way to elevate your outdoor space no matter your aesthetic or furniture style. This affordable rug is discounted to just under $70. $67.28

$81.07 Home Depot Shop Now

28% off Wayfair Amber Lewis x Loloi Indoor Outdoor Topanga Natural Aqua Area Rug This designer rug is currently being offered for nearly 30 percent off and is made with natural fibers. It provides a laid back yet elevated look to your outdoor space. $226.89

$319 Wayfair Shop Now

53% off Amazon Nicole Miller Patio Country Azalea Need a rug that's perfect for hosting outdoor parties? Look no further. This sophisticated outdoor rug keeps your outdoor surface protected while adding some style to your space and it's over 50 percent off. $73.85

$159.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon KOZYFLY Black and White Striped Area Rug This 3' X 5" black and white striped rug works well as an oversized door mat for your porch or nation. At just under $30 it's a perfect complement to any space. $29.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

35% off Wayfair Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Indoor/Outdoor Charlie Silver Bark Area Rug Nail the modern farmhouse trend with this outdoor rug from Magnolia Home and Loloi. The rug comes in three colors that are all currently on sale. $172.64

$269 Wayfair Shop Now