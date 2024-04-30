The 10 best outdoor rug sales to shop right now

There's an outdoor rug for every style and budget.

ByBethany Braun-Silva
April 30, 2024, 4:05 PM
As the days get longer and the temperatures rise, it's time to start thinking about how to make the most of your outdoor space.

Whether you have a spacious patio, a cozy deck, or a lush garden, adding an outdoor rug can instantly elevate the look and feel of your outdoor oasis. Not only does an outdoor rug add style and personality to your space, but it also provides a comfortable surface for bare feet and adds a layer of protection for your outdoor furniture.

If you're in the market for a new outdoor rug, now is the perfect time to shop, as there are several retailers currently offering some of the best deals on outdoor rugs that you won't want to miss. With discounts of up to 77% off and prices starting as low as $14, there's no better time to spruce up your outdoor space and make it ready for summer entertaining.

To help you find the perfect outdoor rug for your space, we've rounded up 10 of the best outdoor rugs currently on sale that you can shop right now. From bold patterns and vibrant colors to classic designs and durable materials, there's something for every style and budget. So, grab a cold drink, sit back, and get ready to transform your outdoor space with these amazing outdoor rug deals.

72% off
Amazon

Safavieh Courtyard Collection Area Rug

This versatile aqua-colored rug is stain, weather and UV-resistant. Right now the 5'3" X 7'7" version is on sale for 72 percent off, but you can grab other sizes at shapes at a discount too.

  • $66.74
  • $238.86
  • Amazon
68% off
Amazon

Unique Loom Outdoor Trellis Collection Area Rug

Durable and great for high-traffic areas, this outdoor rug is also a wonderful pet-friendly option. it's currently on sale for 68 percent off.

  • $38.65
  • $124.49
  • Amazon
40% off
Wayfair

Nourison Aloha Multicolor Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

At 40 percent off this pretty floral rug adds the perfect pop of color to your outdoor space.

  • $99.99
  • $169.47
  • Wayfair
66% off
Wayfair

Malaya Herringbone Power Loom Beige Indoor/Outdoor Rug

A simple spot treatment is all it takes to rid this outdoor rug of stains and debris and it's currently on sale for over $200 off.

  • $103.99
  • $310
  • Wayfair
16% off
Home Depot

nuLOOM Adelpha Coastal Striped Lattice Light Grey Outdoor Rug

A neutral rug is a great way to elevate your outdoor space no matter your aesthetic or furniture style. This affordable rug is discounted to just under $70.

  • $67.28
  • $81.07
  • Home Depot
28% off
Wayfair

Amber Lewis x Loloi Indoor Outdoor Topanga Natural Aqua Area Rug

This designer rug is currently being offered for nearly 30 percent off and is made with natural fibers. It provides a laid back yet elevated look to your outdoor space.

  • $226.89
  • $319
  • Wayfair
53% off
Amazon

Nicole Miller Patio Country Azalea

Need a rug that's perfect for hosting outdoor parties? Look no further. This sophisticated outdoor rug keeps your outdoor surface protected while adding some style to your space and it's over 50 percent off.

  • $73.85
  • $159.99
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

KOZYFLY Black and White Striped Area Rug

This 3' X 5" black and white striped rug works well as an oversized door mat for your porch or nation. At just under $30 it's a perfect complement to any space. 

  • $29.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
35% off
Wayfair

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Indoor/Outdoor Charlie Silver Bark Area Rug

Nail the modern farmhouse trend with this outdoor rug from Magnolia Home and Loloi. The rug comes in three colors that are all currently on sale. 

  • $172.64
  • $269
  • Wayfair
14% off
Ruggable

Ruggable Outdoor Camellia Multicolor Rug

Looking to add more florals to your outdoor space? Try this washable outdoor rug from Ruggable that's currently 14 percent off. 

  • $297
  • $349
  • Ruggable

