LEGO sets for all ages: Shop new LEGO sets for the holidays

LEGO offers something for every skill level and interest.

ByBethany Braun-Silva
November 5, 2024, 11:06 AM
LEGO sets have long been a beloved gift for all ages, bringing together kids and adults in creative, imaginative play that never goes out of style.

Whether it's a simple build for beginners or an intricate model for brick experts, LEGO offers something for every skill level and interest, making it an excellent gift.

LEGO has released some festive holiday-themed sets this year, perfect for adding a touch of seasonal charm. The Christmas Table Decoration set lets families create custom holiday displays, while the Poinsettia build offers a unique, everlasting holiday centerpiece.

Keep reading for a selection of standout sets to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

Lego sets for the holidays

LEGO Christmas Table Decoration

  • $64.99
  • Walmart
LEGO Icons Poinsettia Building Set

  • $49.99
  • Amazon
LEGO Wreath

  • $99.99
  • LEGO
LEGO Christmas Tree Toy Building Set

  • $43.99
  • Amazon
5% off
LEGO Santa's Sleigh Christmas Toy Building Set

  • $37.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon

Lego sets for kids

LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Building Toy

  • $99.98
  • Amazon
LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter Building Set

  • $34.99
  • Macy's
LEGO Brick-Built Gru and Minions

  • $54.99
  • LEGO
20% off
LEGO Marvel Dancing Groot

  • $35.99
  • $44.99
  • Amazon
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Magical Unicorn Toy Building Set

  • $9.99
  • Macy's
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Peacock Bird Toy

  • $19.97
  • Walmart
LEGO Miinecraft Baby Pig's Birthday Celebration

  • $19.99
  • LEGO
19% off
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

  • $63.99
  • $79.99
  • Walmart
LEGO Friends Sea Rescue Center

  • $49.97
  • LEGO
15% off
LEGO Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons 6 Pack

  • $25.16
  • $29.94
  • Amazon

Lego sets for adults

LEGO Art Mona Lisa Painting

  • $99.95
  • Amazon
LEGO Traditional Chess Set

  • $74.99
  • LEGO
LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster

  • $119.99
  • Amazon
24% off
LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece Building Set

  • $37.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
LEGO Ideas The Office Building Set

  • $120
  • Walmart
20% off
LEGO Icons Tiny Plants Building Set

  • $39.95
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
LEGO Technic Ford GT Toy Vehicle Building Set

  • $119.99
  • Macy's
22% off
LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty

  • $92.99
  • $119.99
  • Amazon
20% off
LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet Set

  • $47.99
  • $59.99
  • Walmart
11% off
LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night

  • $150
  • $169.99
  • Amazon

