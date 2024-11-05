LEGO sets for all ages: Shop new LEGO sets for the holidays

LEGO sets have long been a beloved gift for all ages, bringing together kids and adults in creative, imaginative play that never goes out of style.

Whether it's a simple build for beginners or an intricate model for brick experts, LEGO offers something for every skill level and interest, making it an excellent gift.

LEGO has released some festive holiday-themed sets this year, perfect for adding a touch of seasonal charm. The Christmas Table Decoration set lets families create custom holiday displays, while the Poinsettia build offers a unique, everlasting holiday centerpiece.

Keep reading for a selection of standout sets to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Lego sets for the holidays

Walmart LEGO Christmas Table Decoration $64.99 Walmart Shop Now

Amazon LEGO Icons Poinsettia Building Set $49.99 Amazon Shop Now

LEGO LEGO Wreath $99.99 LEGO Shop Now

Amazon LEGO Christmas Tree Toy Building Set $43.99 Amazon Shop Now

5% off Amazon LEGO Santa's Sleigh Christmas Toy Building Set $37.99

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

Lego sets for kids

Amazon LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Building Toy $99.98 Amazon Shop Now

Macy's LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter Building Set $34.99 Macy's Shop Now

LEGO LEGO Brick-Built Gru and Minions $54.99 LEGO Shop Now

20% off Amazon LEGO Marvel Dancing Groot $35.99

$44.99 Amazon Shop Now

Macy's LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Magical Unicorn Toy Building Set $9.99 Macy's Shop Now

Walmart LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Peacock Bird Toy $19.97 Walmart Shop Now

LEGO LEGO Miinecraft Baby Pig's Birthday Celebration $19.99 LEGO Shop Now

19% off Walmart LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set $63.99

$79.99 Walmart Shop Now

LEGO LEGO Friends Sea Rescue Center $49.97 LEGO Shop Now

15% off Amazon LEGO Minifigures Dungeons & Dragons 6 Pack $25.16

$29.94 Amazon Shop Now

Lego sets for adults

Amazon LEGO Art Mona Lisa Painting $99.95 Amazon Shop Now

LEGO LEGO Traditional Chess Set $74.99 LEGO Shop Now

Amazon LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster $119.99 Amazon Shop Now

24% off Amazon LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece Building Set $37.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart LEGO Ideas The Office Building Set $120 Walmart Shop Now

20% off Amazon LEGO Icons Tiny Plants Building Set $39.95

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Macy's LEGO Technic Ford GT Toy Vehicle Building Set $119.99 Macy's Shop Now

22% off Amazon LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty $92.99

$119.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Walmart LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet Set $47.99

$59.99 Walmart Shop Now