The best gifts for travel enthusiasts: Luggage, AirTags, packing cubes and more

Shop for luggage, travel totes, tech accessories and more.

ByKelsey Legg
November 12, 2024, 4:08 AM
Frequent travelers are always looking for ways to streamline their adventures, so why not lean into that interest when considering which gifts to buy this holiday season?

If you want to really impress, invest in a gorgeous suitcase from a maker like Delsey, Away or Briggs & Riley to surprise them with a high-quality piece of luggage that will last them years to come.

Or if it's a solid tote bag or backpack you're eyeing, you can't go wrong with luxury leather picks from Cole Haan and July, or something more sporty and casual from lululemon.

Travel accessories are a great way to streamline a jet setter's life, too, such as AirTags for tracking bags, RFID-protected wallets and bags for added security and easy-to-pack white noise machines for restful sleep while on vacation.

Shop all of these options and more below to find the perfect gift for your favorite travel enthusiast.

Gift-worthy luggage and carry-ons

A sleek new suitcase or carry-on is the perfect way to tell a frequent flyer you care and support their passion for globe-trotting.

Away

The Bigger Carry-On

  • $295
  • Away
STATE Bags

Logan Carry-On Suitcase

  • $225
  • STATE Bags
22% off
Amazon

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Carry-On 20-Inch, Teal

  • $84.11
  • $109
  • Amazon
Amazon

Travel Garment Bag with Zipper Pocket, Suit Bag for Suits, Dresses, Coats

  • $9.99
  • Amazon
54% off
Macy's

Delsey Paris Delsey Chatelet Air 2.0 28" Check-In Spinner

  • $379.99
  • $839.99
  • Macy's
Amazon

DELSEY PARIS Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brushed Charcoal, Carry-On 21 Inch

  • $119.99
  • Amazon
Amazon

Briggs & Riley ZDX, Hunter, International 21" Carry-On Expandable Spinner

  • $499
  • Amazon

Travel totes, backpacks and bags

A reliable personal item is essential to keeping your must-haves handy, so choose something that aligns with your recipient's tastes to give them a tote or backpack they'll love while on the road, in the air or when commuting.

Cole Haan

Triboro Rucksack

  • $378
  • Cole Haan
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Metal Hardware

  • $58
  • lululemon
July

Juliette Soft Large Tote

  • $215
  • July
36% off
Amazon

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag

  • $34.99
  • $55
  • Amazon
Yeti

Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag

  • $150
  • Yeti
Coach Outlet

Large Smith Tote Bag

  • $219
  • Coach Outlet

Luggage organizers

Staying organized on a trip can be difficult, but packing cubes, jewelry cases and toiletry kits are a great way to keep everything neat and separated for quick access when you need it the most.

Citizen

Citizen Red Travel Watch Roll

  • $59
  • Citizen
Calpak

Packing Cubes Set (5 Pieces) in Lagoon

  • $68
  • Calpak
STATE Bags

Bensen Toiletry Kit

  • $68
  • STATE Bags
Dagne Dover

Frankie Jewelry Case

  • $75
  • Dagne Dover
Amazon

BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers for Travel Accessories-Cream

  • $14.44
  • Amazon

Handy travel accessories, tech and more

Apple's famous AirTags have become an obvious pick for anyone who needs to keep track of their luggage -- especially when flying -- but don't forget about cozy travel pillows, stylish and functional wristwatches and anti-theft wallets when checking folks off your list.

34% off
Amazon

Apple AirTag

  • $19
  • $29
  • Amazon
Amazon

UNBREAKcable Holder for Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

  • $21.99
  • Amazon
45% off
Amazon

Hayvenhurst RFID Wallet For Men

  • $18.97
  • $34.97
  • Amazon
Uncommon Goods

Pinnable World Globe

  • $35
  • Uncommon Goods
Sleep Number

Sleep Sound Therapy System

  • $39.99
  • Sleep Number
Sleep Number

Travel Pillow

  • $49.99
  • Sleep Number
Citizen

Promaster Altichron

  • $595
  • Citizen

