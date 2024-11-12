The best gifts for travel enthusiasts: Luggage, AirTags, packing cubes and more

Frequent travelers are always looking for ways to streamline their adventures, so why not lean into that interest when considering which gifts to buy this holiday season?

If you want to really impress, invest in a gorgeous suitcase from a maker like Delsey, Away or Briggs & Riley to surprise them with a high-quality piece of luggage that will last them years to come.

Or if it's a solid tote bag or backpack you're eyeing, you can't go wrong with luxury leather picks from Cole Haan and July, or something more sporty and casual from lululemon.

Travel accessories are a great way to streamline a jet setter's life, too, such as AirTags for tracking bags, RFID-protected wallets and bags for added security and easy-to-pack white noise machines for restful sleep while on vacation.

Shop all of these options and more below to find the perfect gift for your favorite travel enthusiast.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Gift-worthy luggage and carry-ons

A sleek new suitcase or carry-on is the perfect way to tell a frequent flyer you care and support their passion for globe-trotting.

Away The Bigger Carry-On $295 Away Shop Now

STATE Bags Logan Carry-On Suitcase $225 STATE Bags Shop Now

22% off Amazon Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Carry-On 20-Inch, Teal $84.11

$109 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Travel Garment Bag with Zipper Pocket, Suit Bag for Suits, Dresses, Coats $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

54% off Macy's Delsey Paris Delsey Chatelet Air 2.0 28" Check-In Spinner $379.99

$839.99 Macy's Shop Now

Amazon DELSEY PARIS Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brushed Charcoal, Carry-On 21 Inch $119.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Briggs & Riley ZDX, Hunter, International 21" Carry-On Expandable Spinner $499 Amazon Shop Now

Travel totes, backpacks and bags

A reliable personal item is essential to keeping your must-haves handy, so choose something that aligns with your recipient's tastes to give them a tote or backpack they'll love while on the road, in the air or when commuting.

Cole Haan Triboro Rucksack $378 Cole Haan Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Metal Hardware $58 lululemon Shop Now

July Juliette Soft Large Tote $215 July Shop Now

36% off Amazon Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag $34.99

$55 Amazon Shop Now

Yeti Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag $150 Yeti Shop Now

Coach Outlet Large Smith Tote Bag $219 Coach Outlet Shop Now

Luggage organizers

Staying organized on a trip can be difficult, but packing cubes, jewelry cases and toiletry kits are a great way to keep everything neat and separated for quick access when you need it the most.

Citizen Citizen Red Travel Watch Roll $59 Citizen Shop Now

Calpak Packing Cubes Set (5 Pieces) in Lagoon $68 Calpak Shop Now

STATE Bags Bensen Toiletry Kit $68 STATE Bags Shop Now

Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case $75 Dagne Dover Shop Now

Amazon BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers for Travel Accessories-Cream $14.44 Amazon Shop Now

Handy travel accessories, tech and more

Apple's famous AirTags have become an obvious pick for anyone who needs to keep track of their luggage -- especially when flying -- but don't forget about cozy travel pillows, stylish and functional wristwatches and anti-theft wallets when checking folks off your list.

34% off Amazon Apple AirTag $19

$29 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon UNBREAKcable Holder for Apple AirTag - 4 Pack $21.99 Amazon Shop Now

45% off Amazon Hayvenhurst RFID Wallet For Men $18.97

$34.97 Amazon Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Pinnable World Globe $35 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Sleep Number Sleep Sound Therapy System $39.99 Sleep Number Shop Now

Sleep Number Travel Pillow $49.99 Sleep Number Shop Now