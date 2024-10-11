These carry-ons offer a range of features to suit different types of travelers.

10 carry-on luggage picks for travelers from brands like Tumi, Samsonite and more

For travelers, having the right carry-on luggage can make all the difference, especially when navigating tight schedules or short trips.

Many people prefer carry-ons over checked luggage to avoid the hassle of baggage claim, reduce the risk of lost luggage, and ensure quick access to belongings upon arrival.

Finding the right carry-on luggage can be challenging. It needs to be functional, durable, easy to handle, and have ample space for your necessities.

Whether you're heading to a crucial business meeting, a quick weekend getaway, or even taking a family vacation, a reliable carry-on is essential for ensuring your trip goes smoothly.

Here are 11 carry-ons that combine style, efficiency, and practical features for all types of travel.

Amazon TUMI Alpha 3 Expandable International 4-Wheeled Carry-On Known for luxury and durability, TUMI’s Alpha 3 carry-on is perfect for business trips and more. Made from ballistic nylon, it features an expandable compartment, a built-in USB port, and a sleek design that fits most overhead bins. $895 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Briggs & Riley Baseline Domestic Carry-On Expandable Spinner The Briggs & Riley Baseline is designed with an expandable compression system, offering up to 25% more packing space. Its elegant design and durability make it a long-lasting companion for any type of travel. $699 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Spinner Carry-On The Samsonite Freeform Hardside is both lightweight and durable, featuring a sleek, modern design with double spinner wheels for easy maneuverability. $149.98

$199.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Frequent Flyer Carry-On Swiss-engineered and crafted from break-resistant polycarbonate, the Victorinox carry-on features a refined, minimalist design. Its lightweight structure and smooth maneuverability make it ideal for any quick trip, whether it’s business or leisure. $575 Amazon Shop Now

Away Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex With a flexible, expandable design and a stylish aluminum shell, the Away Bigger Carry-On is practical and sleek. It comes equipped with a removable battery for charging devices, making it a top pick for professionals and travelers needing extra space and tech support. $345 Away Shop Now

Amazon LEVEL8 Carry On Luggage with Compartment For a more budget-friendly option, the LEVEL8 Pro offers a sleek, minimalist design without compromising on quality. Its lightweight aluminum frame and spacious interior make it suitable for a variety of travel needs. $179.99 Amazon Shop Now

Monos Monos Expandable Carry-On Pro The Monos Expandable Carry-On Pro is designed for modern travelers who need extra space and organization. Featuring a hard shell, built-in front pocket for laptops, and an ultra-smooth telescopic handle, this carry-on is perfect for business trips and personal getaways alike. $345 Monos Shop Now

35% off Calpak CALPAK Hue Carry-On Luggage with Pocket The CALPAK Hue Carry-On is designed for convenience and style. It features a front pocket perfect for storing your laptop or other essentials, making it easy to access items during travel. Its sleek, modern design, along with spinner wheels, ensures smooth navigation through busy airports, whether for business or leisure travel. $172.25

$265 Calpak Shop Now

15% off Amazon Travelpro Platinum Elite Expandable Spinner Made for the traveler who values comfort and organization, the Travelpro Platinum Elite features built-in USB ports, precision glide wheels, and a sturdy aesthetic. Its expandable design provides extra packing capacity for work trips or family vacations. $365.49

$429.99 Amazon Shop Now