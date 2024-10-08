Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Must-see TV deals to transform your home entertainment

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are underway! Right now, you can find unbeatable tech deals, particularly on TVs.

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV altogether or ready to upgrade your setup for gameday, now is the perfect time to shop around before prices spike.

There are a handful of great options to choose from ranging in size, resolution and price -- some even under $100.

Below are 10 picks we think are worth the purchase.

Prime Big Deal Days TV discounts

28% off Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable $99.99
$139.99

$139.99 Amazon Shop Now

26% off TCL 40-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV with Fire TV (40S350F, 2023 Model), Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay Compatibility, Streaming FHD Television,Black $139.99
$189.99

$189.99 Amazon Shop Now

36% off INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-50F301NA24) $189.99
$299.99

$299.99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off TCL 75-Inch QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV with Google TV (75QM851G, 2024 Model) Dolby Vision IQ HDR, Dolby Atmos, Game Accelerator up to 240Hz, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television $1326.99
$1999.99

$1999.99 Amazon Shop Now

17% off 32-inch Smart TV Google TV $111.99
$135.99

$135.99 Amazon Shop Now

37% off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable $279.99
$449.99

$449.99 Amazon Shop Now

46% off INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-32F201NA23) $69.99
$129.99

$129.99 Amazon Shop Now

19% off TOSHIBA 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (65C350LU, 2023 Model) $339.99
$419.99

$419.99 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Hisense 40-Inch Class A4 Series FHD 1080p Smart Roku TV with Alexa Compatibility $149.99
$169.99

$169.99 Amazon Shop Now