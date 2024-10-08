Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Must-see TV deals to transform your home entertainment
Check out top-rated deals on TVs for Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are underway! Right now, you can find unbeatable tech deals, particularly on TVs.
Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV altogether or ready to upgrade your setup for gameday, now is the perfect time to shop around before prices spike.
There are a handful of great options to choose from ranging in size, resolution and price -- some even under $100.
Below are 10 picks we think are worth the purchase.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!
SEEN ON TV || $25 OR LESS || 40% OFF OR MORE || $100 OR LESS || BEAUTY || CHRISTMAS DECOR || ESSENTIALS || FASHION || GMA FAVORITES || HALLOWEEN || HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS || KITCHEN & HOME || LAPTOPS || TECH || TOYS
Prime Big Deal Days TV discounts
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable
- $99.99
- $139.99
- Amazon
TCL 40-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV with Fire TV (40S350F, 2023 Model), Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay Compatibility, Streaming FHD Television,Black
- $139.99
- $189.99
- Amazon
INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-50F301NA24)
- $189.99
- $299.99
- Amazon
TCL 75-Inch QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV with Google TV (75QM851G, 2024 Model) Dolby Vision IQ HDR, Dolby Atmos, Game Accelerator up to 240Hz, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
- $1326.99
- $1999.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable
- $279.99
- $449.99
- Amazon
INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-32F201NA23)
- $69.99
- $129.99
- Amazon
TOSHIBA 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (65C350LU, 2023 Model)
- $339.99
- $419.99
- Amazon
Hisense 40-Inch Class A4 Series FHD 1080p Smart Roku TV with Alexa Compatibility
- $149.99
- $169.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa
- $597.99
- $759.99
- Amazon