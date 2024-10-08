Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Laptop deals from Apple, Lenovo and more

Check out top-rated deals on laptops for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

ByJacqueline Laurean Yates
October 8, 2024, 6:46 AM
Check out top-rated deals on laptops for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Check out top-rated deals on laptops for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
ABC News Photo Illustration, Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are in full effect and packed with slashed prices on laptops.

This season's sales event runs from October 8-9, and top tech retailers have rolled out savings on everything from top-rated Macbooks to popular Lenovo laptops.

In case you're in the market to upgrade or invest in a totally new system, now is the perfect time. Not to mention, it's a great time to get a head start on some holiday shopping.

Just ahead, we've curated a list of everything from the best Chromebooks to gaming laptops that you can get a fraction of the cost.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!

SEEN ON TV || $25 OR LESS || 40% OFF OR MORE || $100 OR LESS || APPLE || BEAUTY || CHRISTMAS DECOR || ESSENTIALS || FASHION || GMA FAVORITES || HALLOWEEN || HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS || KITCHEN & HOME || TECH || TOYS

22% off
Amazon

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop

  • $849
  • $1099
  • Amazon
18% off
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop

  • $1299
  • $1599
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip

  • $749
  • $999
  • Amazon
11% off
Amazon

Lenovo ‎Ideapad 3i ‎15.6" Touchscreen Laptop Computer

  • $599.99
  • $679.99
  • Amazon
21% off
Amazon

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 Gaming Creator Laptop

  • $1499.99
  • $1899
  • Amazon
27% off
Amazon

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop

  • $208.99
  • $289.99
  • Amazon
27% off
Amazon

HP Portable Laptop

  • $216.76
  • $299
  • Amazon
17% off
Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 3520 Business Laptop Computer

  • $483.50
  • $583
  • Amazon
16% off
Amazon

HP Newest 255 G10 Laptop

  • $499.99
  • $599.99
  • Amazon
56% off
Amazon

ApoloSign Laptop

  • $279.90
  • $649.99
  • Amazon
14% off
Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2024) Gaming Laptop

  • $599
  • $699.99
  • Amazon
8% off
Amazon

MSI Thin A15 15.6” 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop

  • $643.87
  • $699.99
  • Amazon
7% off
Amazon

Lenovo Newest Flagship Chromebook

  • $207.98
  • $225.70
  • Amazon
34% off
Amazon

Dell Chromebook 11 3100 11.6" Chromebook

  • $64.95
  • $99
  • Amazon

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events