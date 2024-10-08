Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Laptop deals from Apple, Lenovo and more

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are in full effect and packed with slashed prices on laptops.

This season's sales event runs from October 8-9, and top tech retailers have rolled out savings on everything from top-rated Macbooks to popular Lenovo laptops.

In case you're in the market to upgrade or invest in a totally new system, now is the perfect time. Not to mention, it's a great time to get a head start on some holiday shopping.

Just ahead, we've curated a list of everything from the best Chromebooks to gaming laptops that you can get a fraction of the cost.

22% off Amazon Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop $849

$1099 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Amazon Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop $1299

$1599 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $749

$999 Amazon Shop Now

11% off Amazon Lenovo ‎Ideapad 3i ‎15.6" Touchscreen Laptop Computer $599.99

$679.99 Amazon Shop Now

21% off Amazon Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 Gaming Creator Laptop $1499.99

$1899 Amazon Shop Now

27% off Amazon HP Chromebook 14 Laptop $208.99

$289.99 Amazon Shop Now

27% off Amazon HP Portable Laptop $216.76

$299 Amazon Shop Now

17% off Amazon Dell Inspiron 15 3000 3520 Business Laptop Computer $483.50

$583 Amazon Shop Now

16% off Amazon HP Newest 255 G10 Laptop $499.99

$599.99 Amazon Shop Now

56% off Amazon ApoloSign Laptop $279.90

$649.99 Amazon Shop Now

14% off Amazon ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2024) Gaming Laptop $599

$699.99 Amazon Shop Now

8% off Amazon MSI Thin A15 15.6” 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop $643.87

$699.99 Amazon Shop Now

7% off Amazon Lenovo Newest Flagship Chromebook $207.98

$225.70 Amazon Shop Now