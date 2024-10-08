Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Deals starting at 40% off or more

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are here with discounts across the board on tech, home, travel and more.

During the sale, it might be hard to determine what to buy. To help you make a more informed decision, all the items we have rounded up below start at 40% off or more.

For example, the "GMA" favorite and highly rated portable Bluetooth speaker is 55% off, bringing the price to less than $30. If you are looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials, the Sabatier 15-Piece Forged Triple Rivet knife block set is 53% off and less than $40.

Continue below to shop those deals and so much more.

Prime Day deals starting at 40% off

Amazon 44% off DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit, Includes 2 Batteries and Charger (DCD771C2) $99

Amazon 40% off Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker $29.99

Amazon 40% off Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet $119.99

Amazon 53% off Sabatier 15-Piece Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block Set $37.49

Amazon 48% off Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, 14 in 1Multifunctional Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter,Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot Chopper With Container-kitchen essentials(Grey) $16.97

Amazon 40% off Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streaming $17.99

Amazon 44% off PHILIPS Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush with Charging Travel Case and Extra Brush Head, Pink, HX6462/06 $99.96

Amazon 40% off Goodful All-in-One Pan, Multilayer Nonstick, High-Performance Cast Construction, Multipurpose Design Replaces Multiple Pots and Pans, Dishwasher Safe Cookware, 11-Inch, 4.4-Quart Capacity, Linen $29.99

Amazon 55% off Phomemo Label Makers Machine with Tape $15.98

Amazon 45% off Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine for Carpet and Upholstery $129.60

Amazon 50% off 8FT Christmas Inflatables Outdoor Decorations $69.99

Amazon 55% off High Waisted Leggings for Women - No See Through Tummy Control Cycling Workout Yoga Pants with Pockets Reg & Plus $8.98

Amazon 40% off Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser For Teeth $59.99

Amazon 56% off KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, 7"x13", Milkshake 2 Count $15.09

Amazon 43% off Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $84.99

Amazon 61% off Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) $130.99

