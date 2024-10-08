Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Deals starting at 40% off or more

Save on dozens of deals during Prime Big Deal Days.

ByCasey DelBasso
October 8, 2024, 4:50 AM
ABC News, amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are here with discounts across the board on tech, home, travel and more.

During the sale, it might be hard to determine what to buy. To help you make a more informed decision, all the items we have rounded up below start at 40% off or more.

For example, the "GMA" favorite and highly rated portable Bluetooth speaker is 55% off, bringing the price to less than $30. If you are looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials, the Sabatier 15-Piece Forged Triple Rivet knife block set is 53% off and less than $40.

Continue below to shop those deals and so much more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Prime Day deals starting at 40% off

Amazon
44% off

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit, Includes 2 Batteries and Charger (DCD771C2)

  • $99
  • $179
  • Amazon
Amazon
40% off

Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker

  • $29.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
40% off

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet

  • $119.99
  • $199.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
53% off

Sabatier 15-Piece Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block Set

  • $37.49
  • $79.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
48% off

Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, 14 in 1Multifunctional Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter,Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot Chopper With Container-kitchen essentials(Grey)

  • $16.97
  • $32.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
40% off

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streaming

  • $17.99
  • $29.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
44% off

PHILIPS Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush with Charging Travel Case and Extra Brush Head, Pink, HX6462/06

  • $99.96
  • $179.96
  • Amazon
Amazon
40% off

Goodful All-in-One Pan, Multilayer Nonstick, High-Performance Cast Construction, Multipurpose Design Replaces Multiple Pots and Pans, Dishwasher Safe Cookware, 11-Inch, 4.4-Quart Capacity, Linen

  • $29.99
  • $49.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
55% off

Phomemo Label Makers Machine with Tape

  • $15.98
  • $35.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
45% off

Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine for Carpet and Upholstery

  • $129.60
  • $239.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
50% off

8FT Christmas Inflatables Outdoor Decorations

  • $69.99
  • $139.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
55% off

High Waisted Leggings for Women - No See Through Tummy Control Cycling Workout Yoga Pants with Pockets Reg & Plus

  • $8.98
  • $19.99
  • Amazon
Amazon
40% off

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser For Teeth

  • $59.99
  • $99.99
    Amazon
    56% off

    KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, 7"x13", Milkshake 2 Count

    • $15.09
    • $34.99
    • Amazon
    Amazon
    43% off

    Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 release)

    • $84.99
    • $149.99
    • Amazon
    Amazon
    61% off

    Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)

    • $130.99
    • $339.99
    • Amazon
    Amazon
    43% off

    All-new Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release), Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound + Alexa, no visual ads, Black

    • $44.99
    • $79.99
    • Amazon

