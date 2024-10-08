Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Deals starting at 40% off or more
Save on dozens of deals during Prime Big Deal Days.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are here with discounts across the board on tech, home, travel and more.
During the sale, it might be hard to determine what to buy. To help you make a more informed decision, all the items we have rounded up below start at 40% off or more.
For example, the "GMA" favorite and highly rated portable Bluetooth speaker is 55% off, bringing the price to less than $30. If you are looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials, the Sabatier 15-Piece Forged Triple Rivet knife block set is 53% off and less than $40.
Continue below to shop those deals and so much more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Prime Day deals starting at 40% off
DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit, Includes 2 Batteries and Charger (DCD771C2)
- $99
- $179
- Amazon
Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, 14 in 1Multifunctional Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter,Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades,Carrot Chopper With Container-kitchen essentials(Grey)
- $16.97
- $32.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streaming
- $17.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
PHILIPS Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush with Charging Travel Case and Extra Brush Head, Pink, HX6462/06
- $99.96
- $179.96
- Amazon
Goodful All-in-One Pan, Multilayer Nonstick, High-Performance Cast Construction, Multipurpose Design Replaces Multiple Pots and Pans, Dishwasher Safe Cookware, 11-Inch, 4.4-Quart Capacity, Linen
- $29.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine for Carpet and Upholstery
- $129.60
- $239.99
- Amazon
High Waisted Leggings for Women - No See Through Tummy Control Cycling Workout Yoga Pants with Pockets Reg & Plus
- $8.98
- $19.99
- Amazon
KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, 7"x13", Milkshake 2 Count
- $15.09
- $34.99
- Amazon
All-new Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release), Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound + Alexa, no visual ads, Black
- $44.99
- $79.99
- Amazon